Physitrack PLC: Physitrack EMR Early Access Reaches 480 Clinic Signups Representing Over 4,700 Clinicians

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack's new EMR has attracted signups from 480 clinics representing over 4,700 clinicians ahead of its wider launch on 2 November 2026. A Physi Campus development sprint beginning on 13 November will accelerate revenue cycle management and reporting capabilities, targeted for release in early December. Paid subscriptions remain on track to commence in January 2027.

New York, October 17, 2026

Physitrack PLC announces that 480 clinics, representing over 4,800 clinicians, have signed up for its new Physitrack EMR ahead of the wider launch scheduled for 2 November 2026.

The signup figures demonstrate strong early interest in Physitrack's AI-powered electronic medical record platform, designed to simplify clinic workflows, reduce administration and connect clinical care with patient engagement.

To accelerate the development of Physitrack EMR's insurance revenue cycle management and clinical reporting capabilities, Physitrack will begin another PhysiCampus residential development sprint on 13 November. The sprint will bring the Product, Engineering and Growth teams together for an intensive period of development, with these additional components targeted for release in early December.

The company remains on track to commence paid subscriptions in January 2027.

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack, comments:

"Having 480 clinics representing over 4,700 clinicians signed up ahead of our wider launch is an encouraging indication of demand. We built Physitrack EMR around the people using it, helping clinicians spend less time on administration and more time with patients.

"Our next PhysiCampus will focus on accelerating revenue cycle management and reporting, which are central to how clinics get paid for their services and run their businesses. With these components targeted for early December, we remain on track to begin paid subscriptions in January."

Key milestones

2 November 2026: Wider launch of Physitrack EMR

13 November 2026: Next Physi Campus development sprint begins

Early December 2026: Targeted release of revenue cycle management and reporting components

January 2027: Paid subscriptions scheduled to commence

For more information on Physitrack EMR, visit https://physitrack.com/emr

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder

Physitrack PLC

ir@physitrack.com

+44 208 133 9325

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Physitrack EMR early access reaches 480 clinic signups representing over 4,700 clinicians

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-emr-early-access-reaches-480-clinic-signups-representi-1238257