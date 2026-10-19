Researchers at Chinese solar manufacturer Longi have investigated the physical mechanisms behind edge masking in high-efficiency solar cells, finding that the technique suppresses edge recombination by restricting lateral carrier transport. Edge masking is a laboratory measurement technique in which the perimeter of a solar cell is covered with an opaque material to prevent illumination of its edges, thereby reducing recombination losses and potentially increasing measured conversion efficiency. "Our starting point was a practical concern about how efficiencies are measured," Longi researcher ...

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