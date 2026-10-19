Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] is among the first NVIDIA partners in the world to achieve the "Physical AI Specialization" within the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), in recognition of its expertise in developing and deploying AI-driven robotics and digital twin solutions for real-world operating environments. The specialization was awarded following a technical assessment covering a customer implementation, solution architecture, certified OpenUSD expertise and Reply's development roadmap.

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Reply is among the first NVIDIA partners in the world to achieve the "Physical AI Specialization" within the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), in recognition of its expertise in developing and deploying AI-driven robotics and digital twin solutions for real-world operating environments.

Physical AI is becoming increasingly relevant in manufacturing, warehousing and logistics as companies move beyond isolated automation projects. As robotic systems take on more complex tasks, they need to interact reliably with changing environments, existing software and operational workflows. Reply addresses this by combining robotics, digital twins, spatial computing and AI to connect virtual simulation with real-world operations.

A current example is Roboverse Reply's work with Otto Group and NVIDIA on an AI-driven virtual control system for robotic orchestration. At the Hermes Fulfilment logistics centre in Loehne, Germany, Roboverse Reply created a high-fidelity digital representation that provides the foundation for Otto Group's "Robotic Coordination Layer". The solution connects autonomous mobile robots from different manufacturers with fleet-management systems and the central warehouse management system. Using NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Isaac, new warehouse layouts, robotic systems, and AI-driven workflows can be simulated and validated before the deployment. This enables faster integration of new robotic fleets, reduces the risks associated with testing in live operations, and provides a blueprint for extending intelligent robotic orchestration to additional Otto Group locations.

"Physical AI requires more than an individual model or technology. It brings together simulation, robotics, sensor data and software engineering within an architecture designed for real operating environments," said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. "This specialization recognizes our ability to integrate these elements and strengthens our collaboration with NVIDIA as we support clients in moving Physical AI from experimentation to operational deployment."

As an official Service Delivery Partner within the NVIDIA Partner Network, Reply combines NVIDIA technologies with Roboverse Reply's expertise in robotics, reality capture, digital twins and sensor integration to support enterprise clients across the full lifecycle of Physical AI projects from simulation and AI training to system integration, production rollout and scaling. By connecting virtual development with physical operations, this approach helps companies introduce robotics more systematically, reduce implementation risks and extend successful solutions across sites and complex industrial environments.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in designing and implementing solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Structured as a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports leading European industrial groups in sectors such as Telco Media, Industry and Services, Banking and Insurance, and Public Administration, helping define and develop business models enabled by new paradigms such as AI, Cloud Computing, Digital Media, and the Internet of Things. Reply's services include Consulting, System Integration, and Digital Services. www.reply.com

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Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel +39 0117711594



Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +3902545761