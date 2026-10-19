Newport Gold Inc.: Billet Badges Joins NFI Empire's Project REBORN, Crafting Custom Badging for the One-of-One Charity Build Benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation

Every Icon Needs a Signature: Billet Badges Helps Define the Legacy of Project REBORN

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Billet Badges has joined Project Reborn-001 as a key identity partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Billet Badges is crafting custom billet aluminum badging that will serve as the signature of this one-of-one Duramax dually.

Rendering of Project REBORN #001, a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually built on a modern GMC Sierra 3500 frame with Duramax diesel power. The truck heads to SEMA before crossing the block at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. Billet Badges is designing and CNC-machining custom billet aluminum badges and emblems that will define the visual identity of the truck. These one-of-a-kind pieces go beyond finishing touches, they become a permanent signature of the build and a lasting reminder of the collaboration behind Project REBORN. The custom badging helps complete the truck's distinctive character as it prepares for SEMA and its live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

The custom badge set Billet Badges designed and CNC-machined from billet aluminum for Project REBORN #001, including the Project-REBORN emblem with Allison Transmission and Duramax 6.6 HD callouts, and the numbered #001 badge.

"Project REBORN is much more than a custom truck, it's a one-of-one build with a story, a purpose and a legacy that will follow it long after the auction is over. When NFI Empire asked Billet Badges to help create the identity for REBORN #001, we wanted to design something worthy of what this truck represents. These badges aren't simply finishing touches; they're the signature of the build and a permanent reminder of everyone who came together to create something special for The Brett Boyer Foundation. We're proud that our craftsmanship will become a lasting part of Project REBORN #001 and its story," said Steve Smart, Owner, Billet Badges.

Hand-finishing the Project-REBORN emblem, with the #001 badge alongside, before the pieces are installed on the truck.

"Partnering with Billet Badges on Project Reborn-001 brings the precision craftsmanship and distinctive identity that every iconic build deserves," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Billet Badges

Billet Badges Inc., based in Ramona, California, has specialized in high-quality CNC-machined billet aluminum badges and emblems since 2003. Founded by Steve Smart, the company creates custom one-off designs with no minimum quantity requirement. Services include concept design, 3D CAD modeling, CNC machining from domestic T6061 billet aluminum, polishing, painting, and powder coating. All products are 100% American Made.

Learn more at https://www.billetbadges.com/.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

SOURCE: NFI Empire, NWPG Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/billet-badges-joins-nfi-empires-project-reborn-crafting-custom-badging-for-the-on-1237944