DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis receives double "Best Pharma Product 2027" award for its ValbiotisPRO Cholestérol and ValbiotisPRO Santé Métabolique solutions

VALBIOTIS SA VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis receives double "Best Pharma Product 2027" award for its ValbiotisPRO Cholestérol and ValbiotisPRO Santé Métabolique solutions 19-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Valbiotis receives double "Best Pharma Product 2027" award for its ValbiotisPRO Cholestérol and ValbiotisPRO Santé Métabolique solutions -- Two flagship innovations recognized: Valbiotis PRO Cholestérol and Valbiotis PRO Santé Métabolique named "Best Pharma Product 2027" following real-life testing by independent consumers. -- Recognition of ten years of research and development: two solutions based on patented active substances, with efficacy demonstrated by rigorous clinical studies. -- Two promising French markets: a major regulatory change in the red yeast rice food supplement segment and favorable momentum in the "Metabolism and Nutrition" segment in pharmacies. -- A new lever for visibility and credibility in pharmacies, supporting Valbiotis' commercial rollout and strengthening awareness of its Valbiotis PRO range among pharmacists and consumers. La Rochelle, October 19, 2026 (5:40 PM CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/PME eligible), a French laboratory specializing in cardiometabolic health, announces a double distinction for Valbiotis PRO Cholestérol and Valbiotis PRO Santé Métabolique, each receiving the "Best Pharma Product 2027" award ("Meilleur Produit Pharma 2027"). This double award is particularly significant as it is based on the assessment of independent consumers who tested the products in real-life conditions against several criteria, including their perceived efficacy. It highlights the quality of the solutions developed by Valbiotis - the fruit of ten years of research and development - and confirms their ability to meet consumer expectations in terms of health and prevention. For Valbiotis, this double recognition represents a new asset in its commercial development strategy, strengthening the visibility and credibility of its Valbiotis PRO range among consumers and healthcare professionals, while reinforcing the laboratory's conviction in the potential of its products and the relevance of its commercial rollout. A double distinction that recognizes Valbiotis' scientific excellence and innovation With two products recognized in this 2027 edition, Valbiotis sees recognition of the relevance of its approach combining scientific rigor and plant expertise, in the service of cardiometabolic health. Valbiotis PRO Cholestérol and Valbiotis PRO Santé Métabolique are based on patented active substances, derived from ambitious research programs, whose efficacy has been evaluated in clinical studies. These two solutions are part of the Valbiotis PRO range, which now comprises four solutions addressing the major challenges of cardiometabolic health: cholesterol, metabolic health, cardio-circulation and liver health. This range is the culmination of ten years of scientific research and nearly EUR60M invested in R&D. It is backed by 13 clinical studies and enjoys international scientific recognition, illustrated by 17 publications in peer-reviewed journals and 69 selections at international congresses. The double "Best Pharma Product 2027" award represents a differentiating lever for Valbiotis in the French pharmacy consumer health market, where consumer trust and the quality of pharmacist advice play a decisive role. Two innovations positioned in high-potential French markets Beyond the recognition of the products themselves, these awards come in a favorable context for Valbiotis, marked by structural changes in the cholesterol market and growing interest in the prevention of metabolic imbalances. Market dynamics - Cholesterol: a major regulatory change opening up new opportunities in the French market In France, the market for food supplements dedicated to cholesterol management is set to undergo a significant transformation as a result of European regulatory changes concerning monacolins from red yeast rice, an ingredient historically used in this product category. In this context, pharmacists will need to adapt their advice and guide consumers toward new solutions. With its scientific positioning and red yeast rice-free formulation, Valbiotis PRO Cholestérol has differentiating strengths to address this change in the French market. Its "Best Pharma Product 2027" award further strengthens its credibility among consumers and pharmacy teams, at a pivotal moment for cholesterol advice. Metabolic health: a dynamic segment within the French pharmacy consumer health market In France, cardiometabolic health is a growing public health issue, particularly with regard to blood glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and weight. This growing awareness is reflected in increasing needs for support and advice in pharmacies. The "Metabolism and Nutrition" segment is showing particularly strong momentum in the French pharmacy consumer health market, with growth of +4.2% in value in 2026, well above that of the overall consumer health market, which grew by only +0.4% over the same period*. In this context, Valbiotis PRO Santé Métabolique benefits from particularly relevant positioning, thanks to its patented active substance, Totum.63, whose efficacy has been demonstrated by rigorous clinical studies. Winning the "Best Pharma Product 2027" award further strengthens the recognition of this innovation and provides an additional lever to increase its visibility and recommendation in pharmacies. A new asset to strengthen Valbiotis' visibility in pharmacies This double recognition provides an additional lever to boost awareness of Valbiotis and support the rollout of its Valbiotis PRO range in pharmacies. It supports the laboratory's commercial strategy, which relies in particular on partnerships with 25 pharmacy groups representing nearly 4,800 pharmacies, and reinforces its ambition to become a reference player in cardiometabolic health. Shareholder benefit 20% discount on all products from ValbiotisPRO and ValbiotisPLUS granted by customer service ( service-client@valbiotis.com) upon proof of ownership of at least 85 shares Details of the terms: click here *GERS sell-out data - Family Health and Dietetics - Non-prescription - Level 1 claim. Revenue including VAT, cumulative to week 35, 2026 vs. 2025. About Valbiotis Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically tested first-line nutritional solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic imbalances. Through an innovative approach combining scientific excellence, plant expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, Valbiotis develops high-quality formulations based on patented active ingredients validated by rigorous clinical studies, designed to provide long-term support for cardiometabolic health and address associated functional issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, immunity and vitality. Created in 2014 in La Rochelle, France, Valbiotis has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-PME eligible company. For more information on Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com Contacts Corporate Communications / Valbiotis Caroline LAMBERTI + 33 6 77 82 56 88 caroline.lamberti@valbiotis.com Financial Communications / Seitosei.Actifin Marianne PY +33 6 85 52 76 93 marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com Press Relations / LJ Com by JIN Valentine MARTIN +33 6 32 29 43 82 v.martin@ljcom.net Name: Valbiotis ISIN code: FR0013254851 Ticker symbol: ALVAL EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on information currently available to Valbiotis and on reasonable assumptions. However, they in no way constitute guarantees of future performance and may be called into question by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, and by a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in section 3 "Risk Factors" of Valbiotis' Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on April 20, 2026, available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Valbiotis shares or financial securities in any country. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_Best_Pharma_Products_EN VF =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: VALBIOTIS SA 12F, Rue Paul Vatine 17180 Périgny France Phone: 0546286258

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October 19, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)