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WKN: A2DS5F | ISIN: FR0013254851 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JD
Frankfurt
19.10.26 | 09:05
0,505 Euro
-0,98 % -0,005
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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VALBIOTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
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0,4880,52318:44
Dow Jones News
19.10.2026 18:21 Uhr
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VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis receives double "Best Pharma Product 2027" award for its ValbiotisPRO Cholestérol and ValbiotisPRO Santé Métabolique solutions

DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis receives double "Best Pharma Product 2027" award for its ValbiotisPRO Cholestérol and ValbiotisPRO Santé Métabolique solutions 

VALBIOTIS SA 
VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis receives double "Best Pharma Product 2027" award for its ValbiotisPRO Cholestérol and 
ValbiotisPRO Santé Métabolique solutions 
19-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Valbiotis receives double "Best Pharma Product 2027" award for its ValbiotisPRO Cholestérol and ValbiotisPRO Santé 
Métabolique solutions 

   -- Two flagship innovations recognized: Valbiotis PRO Cholestérol and Valbiotis PRO Santé Métabolique 
  named "Best Pharma Product 2027" following real-life testing by independent consumers. 
   -- Recognition of ten years of research and development: two solutions based on patented active substances, 
  with efficacy demonstrated by rigorous clinical studies. 
   -- Two promising French markets: a major regulatory change in the red yeast rice food supplement segment and 
  favorable momentum in the "Metabolism and Nutrition" segment in pharmacies. 
   -- A new lever for visibility and credibility in pharmacies, supporting Valbiotis' commercial rollout and 
  strengthening awareness of its Valbiotis PRO range among pharmacists and consumers. 
  
 
La Rochelle, October 19, 2026 (5:40 PM CEST)  - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/PME eligible), a French laboratory 
specializing in cardiometabolic health, announces a double distinction for Valbiotis PRO Cholestérol and Valbiotis 
PRO Santé Métabolique, each receiving the "Best Pharma Product 2027" award ("Meilleur Produit Pharma 2027"). 
 
This double award is particularly significant as it is based on the assessment of independent consumers who tested the 
products in real-life conditions against several criteria, including their perceived efficacy. 
 
It highlights the quality of the solutions developed by Valbiotis - the fruit of ten years of research and development 
- and confirms their ability to meet consumer expectations in terms of health and prevention. 
 
For Valbiotis, this double recognition represents a new asset in its commercial development strategy, strengthening the 
visibility and credibility of its Valbiotis PRO range among consumers and healthcare professionals, while reinforcing 
the laboratory's conviction in the potential of its products and the relevance of its commercial rollout. 

A double distinction that recognizes Valbiotis' scientific excellence and innovation 
 
With two products recognized in this 2027 edition, Valbiotis sees recognition of the relevance of its approach 
combining scientific rigor and plant expertise, in the service of cardiometabolic health. 
 
Valbiotis PRO Cholestérol and Valbiotis PRO Santé Métabolique are based on patented active substances, derived from 
ambitious research programs, whose efficacy has been evaluated in clinical studies. 
 
These two solutions are part of the Valbiotis PRO range, which now comprises four solutions addressing the major 
challenges of cardiometabolic health: cholesterol, metabolic health, cardio-circulation and liver health. 
 
This range is the culmination of ten years of scientific research and nearly EUR60M invested in R&D. It is backed by 13 
clinical studies and enjoys international scientific recognition, illustrated by 17 publications in peer-reviewed 
journals and 69 selections at international congresses. 
 
The double "Best Pharma Product 2027" award represents a differentiating lever for Valbiotis in the French pharmacy 
consumer health market, where consumer trust and the quality of pharmacist advice play a decisive role. 
 
Two innovations positioned in high-potential French markets 
 
Beyond the recognition of the products themselves, these awards come in a favorable context for Valbiotis, marked by 
structural changes in the cholesterol market and growing interest in the prevention of metabolic imbalances. 
 
Market dynamics - Cholesterol: a major regulatory change opening up new opportunities in the French market 
 
In France, the market for food supplements dedicated to cholesterol management is set to undergo a significant 
transformation as a result of European regulatory changes concerning monacolins from red yeast rice, an ingredient 
historically used in this product category. 
 
In this context, pharmacists will need to adapt their advice and guide consumers toward new solutions. With its 
scientific positioning and red yeast rice-free formulation, Valbiotis PRO Cholestérol has differentiating strengths to 
address this change in the French market. Its "Best Pharma Product 2027" award further strengthens its credibility 
among consumers and pharmacy teams, at a pivotal moment for cholesterol advice. 
 
Metabolic health: a dynamic segment within the French pharmacy consumer health market 
 
In France, cardiometabolic health is a growing public health issue, particularly with regard to blood glucose, 
cholesterol, blood pressure and weight. This growing awareness is reflected in increasing needs for support and advice 
in pharmacies. 
 
The "Metabolism and Nutrition" segment is showing particularly strong momentum in the French pharmacy consumer health 
market, with growth of +4.2% in value in 2026, well above that of the overall consumer health market, which grew by 
only +0.4% over the same period*. 
 
In this context, Valbiotis PRO Santé Métabolique benefits from particularly relevant positioning, thanks to its 
patented active substance, Totum.63, whose efficacy has been demonstrated by rigorous clinical studies. 
 
Winning the "Best Pharma Product 2027" award further strengthens the recognition of this innovation and provides an 
additional lever to increase its visibility and recommendation in pharmacies. 

A new asset to strengthen Valbiotis' visibility in pharmacies 

This double recognition provides an additional lever to boost awareness of Valbiotis and support the rollout of its 
Valbiotis PRO range in pharmacies. It supports the laboratory's commercial strategy, which relies in particular on 
partnerships with 25 pharmacy groups representing nearly 4,800 pharmacies, and reinforces its ambition to become a 
reference player in cardiometabolic health. 

Shareholder benefit 
 
20% discount on all products from ValbiotisPRO and ValbiotisPLUS granted by customer service ( 
service-client@valbiotis.com) upon proof of ownership of at least 85 shares 
 
Details of the terms: click here 

*GERS sell-out data - Family Health and Dietetics - Non-prescription - Level 1 claim. Revenue including VAT, cumulative 
to week 35, 2026 vs. 2025. 

About Valbiotis 
 
Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically tested first-line 
nutritional solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic imbalances. Through an innovative approach combining 
scientific excellence, plant expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, Valbiotis develops high-quality 
formulations based on patented active ingredients validated by rigorous clinical studies, designed to provide long-term 
support for cardiometabolic health and address associated functional issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, 
immunity and vitality. Created in 2014 in La Rochelle, France, Valbiotis has forged numerous partnerships with leading 
academic centers. Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative 
Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the European Union for its research 
programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-PME eligible company. 
 
For more information on Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com 

Contacts 
 
Corporate Communications / Valbiotis 
 
Caroline LAMBERTI 
 
+ 33 6 77 82 56 88 
 
caroline.lamberti@valbiotis.com 

Financial Communications / Seitosei.Actifin  
 
Marianne PY 
 
+33 6 85 52 76 93 
 
marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com 

Press Relations / LJ Com by JIN 
 
Valentine MARTIN 
 
+33 6 32 29 43 82 
v.martin@ljcom.net 

Name: Valbiotis 
ISIN code: FR0013254851 
 
Ticker symbol: ALVAL 
 
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 
 
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these 
projections are based on information currently available to Valbiotis and on reasonable assumptions. However, they in 
no way constitute guarantees of future performance and may be called into question by changes in economic conditions 
and financial markets, and by a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in section 3 "Risk 
Factors" of Valbiotis' Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des 
marchés financiers - AMF) on April 20, 2026, available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). 
 
This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a 
solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Valbiotis shares or financial securities in any country. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_Best_Pharma_Products_EN VF 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     VALBIOTIS SA 
         12F, Rue Paul Vatine 
         17180 Périgny 
         France 
Phone:      0546286258

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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