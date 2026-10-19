

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, L3Harris Technologies (LHX) received an $876.4 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for the next engineering and manufacturing phase of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band program. The award supports an accelerated development timeline to deliver the capability to military personnel sooner.



The Next Generation Jammer Low Band program will help the U.S. Navy disrupt enemy radar and communications with advanced jamming technology. Its modular design will simplify maintenance, support upgrades and enable future technology integration with allied forces.



The award builds on L3Harris' support for the Navy's airborne electronic attack mission, including the AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System used in fleet operations.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.26 percent down at $245.39.



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