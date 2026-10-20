Experienced Technology and Cybersecurity Executive to Lead Go-to-Market, Solutions and Partner Strategy for Defense and Commercial Customers

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a defense-technology company providing operational intelligence software and Solutions, today announced the appointment of Jaci Tomek as Chief Business Officer, effective October 19, 2026

In this role, Ms. Tomek will lead the Company's go-to-market organization, including sales, business development, marketing and strategic partnerships, as the next step in the restructuring of edgeTI's go-to-market strategy and sales operations announced on October 7, 2026. Working closely with edgeTI's executive leadership team, she will expand federal, defense and commercial market opportunities and accelerate adoption of the Company's edgeCore platform across military branches, joint and allied forces, and the maritime, manufacturing and critical-infrastructure supply chains behind them. Her activity will extend to newly launched products, modules and solutions as they are announced and become available.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10266/319867_585101b914846a9d_001full.jpg

A central part of Ms. Tomek's mandate is building out edgeTI's solutions capability around each critical loop. This includes reinvigorating the Company's professional services so that integration and configuration bring a named operation onto the loop in weeks; strengthening the integrator, reseller and technology partners who help replicate loops across yards, fleets, plants and allied programs; and adapting the Company's commercial models to the many ways defense and commercial customers want to license software and contract for services.

"Jaci brings a strong combination of technology sales leadership, federal market expertise and a proven record of building high-performing revenue organizations," said Jason Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of edgeTI. "As I wrote in my recent letter to shareholders, moving into a new branch or a new industry takes more than a sales team. Her experience building partner channels, solutions teams and public-sector businesses from inception will help us execute our growth strategy. Our customers want flexibility in how they buy and deploy edgeCore: directly, through partners, and as a complete solution with services. Jaci is the right leader to make each of those paths work."

Ms. Tomek brings more than 25 years of technology sales and executive leadership experience, serving enterprise and government customers in the United States and internationally. Her expertise spans cybersecurity, federal and defense markets, go-to-market strategy and revenue operations. Throughout her career, she has built sales organizations, channel programs and revenue infrastructure, helping technology companies secure new customers and expand market presence.

Previously, Ms. Tomek served as Chief Revenue Officer at Andesite AI, where she developed the company's go-to-market strategy and infrastructure. She also led the U.S. Public Sector Cortex team at Palo Alto Networks, where her team secured a nine-figure record-setting deal. She built Aerospike's public sector business from inception and led U.S. Public Sector at RSA following its acquisition of NetWitness in 2011 where she delivered a three-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 86%. She has also held senior roles at LookingGlass, now ZeroFox, and Symantec, and advised Dragos, Wickr and Phantom Cyber.

Ms. Tomek is a Founding Partner of Elano and founded TomahawX Technologies in 2017. She serves as a board advisor and early-stage investor, supporting emerging technology companies with go-to-market strategy, sales development and market expansion. She served as a director of edgeTI from May 2023 until the Company's annual general and special meeting on September 25, 2026, at which she did not stand for re-election.

"Customers need a clear path from evaluating technology to putting it to work," said Ms. Tomek. "edgeCore can help them coordinate data, people, systems and AI across the technologies they already use. My priority is to strengthen the solutions, services and partnerships that help customers deploy them, with purchasing and contracting options that fit their needs."

Ms. Tomek's appointment establishes the leadership of edgeTI's restructured go-to-market organization as the Company advances its growth strategy across defense technology and other mission-critical markets.

About Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (edgeTI) is a defense-technology company focused on actively mitigating the consequences of inaction and poor decisions in critical operations. Its edgeCore platform reaches data where it already lives, without moving it or taking custody of it, reshaping the data into governed operational context. It then coordinates the people, systems and AI models acting in context - arbitrating, bounding, monitoring and recording every decision on the loop. edgeTI's applications, process logic and data ontology serve military branches, joint and allied forces, and the maritime, manufacturing and critical-infrastructure supply chains behind them. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding Ms. Tomek's role and responsibilities, the restructuring of the Company's go-to-market strategy and sales operations, the Company's professional services, partner, licensing and contracting initiatives, and its growth strategy. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the material uncertainty about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern disclosed in its financial statements, customer and partner concentration, long and unpredictable government and defense procurement cycles, the ability to attract and retain key personnel, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319867