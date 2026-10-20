Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology launches AVA Zero: A cost-efficient dual-energy X-ray detector for urban security

Detection Technology Plc press release 20 October 2026 at 10:00 (EEST)

Detection Technology, a global leader in X-ray detector solutions, today announced AVA Zero, a new dual-energy line detector for entry-level urban security systems. AVA Zero is designed to help security scanner manufacturers lower system costs while maintaining the high image quality needed to ensure the safety of people.

Targeted at transmissive X-ray security scanners for applications such as metros, train stations and critical structures, AVA Zero combines a streamlined material and assembly concept with highly competitive pricing. The detector is designed for the high-volume urban security market, where cost efficiency, reliable imaging performance and straightforward integration are essential.

At the core of AVA Zero is a compact dual-energy design that integrates low- and high-energy detection on a single printed circuit board (PCB). The "sandwich" architecture improves registration accuracy between low- and high-energy signals, requires less installation space and reduces material use by 20%. The simplified construction supports cost efficiency and a smaller material footprint while maintaining uncompromised image quality.

AVA Zero builds on Detection Technology's modular platform approach, using the same readout and one DT SDK. This supports efficient integration across different system configurations, enabling security scanner manufacturers to develop cost-efficient systems while benefiting from a reliable detector platform and Detection Technology's global service network.

"AVA Zero's concise design enables more accurate low- and high-energy registration, better cost efficiency and a reduced material footprint," said Tomi Fält, Director of Product Management at Detection Technology. "The combination of competitive pricing, reliable image quality and straightforward integration makes it an attractive solution for high-volume urban security applications."

AVA Zero is available in volume quantities as part of Detection Technology's AVA - Advanced, Versatile and Affordable - detector family. AVA is an off-the-shelf, modular line scan detector series for security and industrial X-ray imaging, covering applications ranging from value-level urban security and high-speed aviation to advanced mining and sorting.

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Further information

EMEIA and Americas

Tomi Fält, Director, Product Management, +358 400 976 567, tomi.falt@deetee.com

APAC

Zhang Hui, Product Manager, +86 1521 0102 317, zhang.hui@deetee.com

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC. www.deetee.com