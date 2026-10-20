Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Prisjakt AB (publ), company registration number 559520-3356, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements.

Provided that Prisjakt AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, and that the liquidity requirements for the ordinary shares are met, first day of trading is expected to be October 23, 2026



The company has 21,770,317 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name: PJ Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 21,770,317 ISIN code: SE0030361XXX Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 555471 Company Registration Number: 559520-3356 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK

Classification

Code Name 10 Technology 1010 Technology

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 23, 2026, up and including October 26, 2026, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 84 in the prospectus.



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 46852800399.