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WKN: A42R48 | ISIN: SE0030361564 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Prisjakt Group AB (publ): Prisjakt launches new AI shopping assistant

Prisjakt AB (publ) today launches a new AI shopping assistant, marking one of the company's largest product launches to date. Users can now search for, compare and choose products through conversation, powered by Prisjakt's extensive product and price data. The launch marks a new phase in Prisjakt's investment in specialised AI for shopping, extending the service to more stages of the consumer purchasing journey.

The new AI assistant enables consumers to describe their needs and preferences and receive relevant product recommendations. By combining specialised AI with Prisjakt's product and price data, price history, expert reviews and user reviews, the assistant helps consumers compare alternatives and make informed purchasing decisions.

Over the years, Prisjakt has built extensive technical infrastructure and a database containing information on more than 18 million products from over 12,800 retailers across eleven markets. Unlike general-purpose AI services, Prisjakt's assistant has been developed specifically for shopping and is built on the company's own continuously updated product and price data. This enables the combination of AI with current pricing information, price history and detailed product information to help consumers make better purchasing decisions.

"We have built a strong position in specialised AI for shopping, supported by product and price data that few others have access to. As AI plays an increasingly important role in how consumers search for and compare products, access to accurate and up-to-date data becomes even more important. The new AI assistant is a significant step in our strategy and expands Prisjakt's offering," says Peter Greberg, CEO of Prisjakt.

The launch is the first in a series of planned AI-based features and services that will gradually expand Prisjakt's offering and strengthen the company's position in existing and new markets.

The AI assistant will be available from 26 October 2026 to all signed-in users of Prisjakt in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

For more information, please contact:
Peter Greberg, CEO, +46 (0) 706 16 13 71, peter.greberg@prisjakt.nu
Fredrik Johansson, IR Manager, +46 (0) 703 39 65 02, fredrik.johansson@prisjakt.nu

Prisjakt is the Nordic region's leading independent product and price comparison service. Since its founding in 2002, the company has helped consumers make better purchasing decisions. By combining extensive product and price data with specialised AI, Prisjakt helps consumers find, compare and choose the right products. Every month, millions of consumers use Prisjakt, which is available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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