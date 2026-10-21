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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 10:10 Uhr
41 Leser
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Prisjakt Group AB (publ): Prisjakt launches in Spain, the Netherlands and Poland

Prisjakt AB (publ) is launching its price comparison service in Spain, the Netherlands and Poland. The launches are the next step in the company's international expansion, and further markets are planned to follow.

In the new markets, the service is offered under the PriceSpy brand, under which Prisjakt is already established in the United Kingdom, Ireland and New Zealand. The service includes prices and product information from local retailers, as well as price history. The launch builds on the company's existing technical platform and product data.

"Spain, the Netherlands and Poland are large and growing e-commerce markets and a natural next step for us. We can use the technology and infrastructure we have already built and establish the service in more markets. Going forward, the focus is on gradually broadening the product range and retailer network in these countries," says Peter Greberg, CEO of Prisjakt.

Visit PriceSpy in the new markets:
Spain: pricespy.es
The Netherlands: pricespy.nl
Poland: pricespy.pl

For more information, please contact:
Peter Greberg, CEO, +46 (0) 706 16 13 71, peter.greberg@prisjakt.nu
Fredrik Johansson, IR Manager, +46 (0) 703 39 65 02, fredrik.johansson@prisjakt.nu

Prisjakt is the Nordic region's leading independent product and price comparison service. Since its founding in 2002, the mission has remained the same - to help consumers make better purchasing decisions. Prisjakt does this by collecting and presenting transparent and reliable information about retailers, products and prices. Every month, millions of consumers use Prisjakt's service, which is available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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