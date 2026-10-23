Prisjakt Group AB (publ): First day of trading in Prisjakt's ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

Prisjakt AB (publ) ("Prisjakt", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), one of the leading Nordic providers of comparison-shopping services, hereby announces the outcome of the initial public offering of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Offering") in connection with the listing of the ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (together with the Offering, the "Listing"). The Offering attracted very strong interest from Nordic and international institutional investors as well as the general public in the Nordics. The Offering has been oversubscribed several times. Trading in the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market commences today, 23 October 2026, under the ticker "PJ".

Offering in brief

As previously announced, the price in the Offering was SEK 31 per ordinary share (the " Offering Price "), corresponding to a valuation of all ordinary shares in the Company of SEK 675 million.

"), corresponding to a valuation of all ordinary shares in the Company of SEK 675 million. The Offering comprised 6,625,748 existing ordinary shares, corresponding to approximately 30 per cent of the total number of ordinary shares in Prisjakt, that were offered by eEquity Growth V AB (" eEquity ") and the other existing shareholders in the Company, including members of the board of directors and group management[1], on a pro rata basis in relation to their shareholdings prior to the Offering (together, the " Selling Shareholders ").

") and the other existing shareholders in the Company, including members of the board of directors and group management[1], on a pro rata basis in relation to their shareholdings prior to the Offering (together, the " "). To cover overallotment in the Offering, eEquity and certain Selling Shareholders have undertaken to sell up to 993,862 additional existing ordinary shares, corresponding to a maximum of 15 per cent of the total number of ordinary shares in the Offering (the " Overallotment Option ").

"). Provided that the Overallotment Option is exercised in full, the Offering will comprise 7,619,610 ordinary shares, which represent approximately 35 per cent of the total number of ordinary shares in the Company.

The total value of the Offering amounted to approximately SEK 205.4 million. Assuming that the Overallotment Option is exercised in full, the Offering will amount to approximately SEK 236.2 million.

In connection with the Listing, all Selling Shareholders have entered into lock-up undertakings. The lock-up period is 540 days from the first day of trading for eEquity, certain individual shareholders related to eEquity as well as for all members of the board of directors and group management. For all other Selling Shareholders, the lock-up period is 180, 360 and 540 days, with the lock-up on such ordinary shares being released in three equally sized tranches.

In connection with the Offering, Prisjakt welcomes more than 6,100 new shareholders in the Company.

Trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market commences today, 23 October 2026, under the trading symbol (ticker) "PJ".

Settlement is expected to take place on 27 October 2026.

Peter Greberg, CEO of Prisjakt, comments:

"Today marks an important milestone for Prisjakt, and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to our journey. We are entering our next phase with a strong position in the Nordics while continuing to expand internationally. We have established a leading position in specialised AI for shopping, and our new AI assistant marks the next major step in transforming how consumers find, compare and choose products. We have a clear strategy and ambitious goals for Prisjakt's future as a listed company."

Fredrik Malm, Chairman of the board of directors of Prisjakt, comments:

"Over the years, Prisjakt has built a strong position in the Nordics and earned consumers' trust by providing independent, reliable information to help them make purchasing decisions. We have a profitable business and a strong foundation to build on. The listing is a natural next step in the company's development, and we look forward to continuing to build Prisjakt with a broader shareholder base. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all our employees for their contributions and extend a warm welcome to our new shareholders."

Magnus Wiberg, member of the board of directors of Prisjakt and managing partner of eEquity, comments:

"We are proud to have been part of Prisjakt's development and look forward to remaining shareholders as the company takes its next step. Prisjakt has a leading market position, a strong brand and an established platform for continued growth. We see significant potential in the business and look forward to continuing to support Prisjakt's development."

Background and reasons for the Offering

The board of directors of the Company and the main shareholder eEquity believe that a listing of the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is a next step in Prisjakt's development. The board of directors considers that a listing would increase awareness of Prisjakt and its services, and enhance the Company's visibility among investors, users and commercial partners. In addition, a public listing would broaden the shareholder base and provide Prisjakt with access to the capital markets, expanding financing options to support continued growth, development and potential acquisitions. Following the Listing, eEquity will remain an engaged owner committed to supporting Prisjakt's continued growth and has agreed to a lock-up of 540 days. The Company's medium-term ambition is to work towards a transfer of the listing of its ordinary shares to the regulated market Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Prisjakt

Prisjakt was founded in 2002 and is today one of the leading Nordic providers of comparison-shopping services.[2] It is positioned at the heart of e-commerce as an authority on Nordic retail and enables consumers to make informed purchase decisions through objective comparisons of products, prices, stores, delivery options and historical price trends, while directing high-intent traffic to merchants via paid click-outs. For more than two decades, Prisjakt has collected price and product data as well as insights into consumer shopping behaviour. As of 30 June 2026, Prisjakt's platform contained structured price and product data for more than 13 million products from over 12,800 merchants. Prisjakt's platform generated more than 132.8 million and 61.5 million click-outs during the year ending 31 December 2025 and the six-month period ended 30 June 2026, respectively. This corresponds to a click-out growth of 15% for the last twelve months as of 30 June 2026.

Prisjakt's business model is built on mutual value for both consumers and merchants. By acting as a link between merchants and consumers seeking product information before making a purchase, Prisjakt is well positioned within the consumer product purchasing value chain.

Revenue is generated primarily through click-outs whereby merchants pay a fee for every click-out from the Prisjakt site to the e-commerce stores' own website. Additional revenue streams include banner advertising on the website and in the app, where advertisers pay for a certain number of impressions, as well as intelligence services providing product, price and marketing intelligence data to merchants and other partners as a monthly subscription.

As of 30 June 2026, Prisjakt delivered price and product information to more than 1.5 million users across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland and New Zealand. For the financial year 1 January-31 December 2025, Prisjakt generated net revenues of SEK 493.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 160.9 million, corresponding to a net revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 17% and 41%, respectively.[3]

Stabilisation measures

In connection with the Offering and the admission to trading of the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, as stabilisation manager ("Stabilisation Manager"), may effect transactions aimed at supporting the market price of the ordinary shares at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the open market. Such stabilisation transactions may be effected on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, in the over-the-counter market or otherwise, at any time during the period starting on the date of commencement of trading in the ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and ending not later than 30 calendar days thereafter. The Stabilisation Manager is, however, not required to undertake any stabilisation and there is no assurance that stabilisation will be undertaken.

Stabilisation, if undertaken, may be discontinued at any time without prior notice. In no event will transactions be effected at levels above the price per ordinary share in the Offering. No later than by the end of the seventh trading day after stabilisation transactions have been undertaken, the Stabilisation Manager shall disclose that stabilisation transactions have been undertaken in accordance with article 5(4) in the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014. Within one week of the end of the stabilisation period, the Stabilisation Manager will make public whether or not stabilisation was undertaken, the date at which stabilisation started, the date at which stabilisation last occurred and the price range within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out.

Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier AB and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Offering. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB is legal advisor to the Company and Baker McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB is acting as legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Johansson

IR Manager

Tel: +46 703 39 65 02

Email: fredrik.johansson@prisjakt.nu

The Company's certified adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, can be reached via email: info@fnca.se.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by Prisjakt AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Prisjakt") in any jurisdiction. The offer of securities in Prisjakt was only made on the basis of the prospectus that has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published by the Company in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and investors should not invest in any securities referred to in this announcement on the basis of the information contained in the press release.

Prisjakt has published a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation for the offer of ordinary shares in the Company to the public in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Prisjakt has not prepared or published, and does not intend to prepare or publish any prospectus that is valid for offers of securities to the public in any other jurisdictions. Accordingly, in any other member states of the European Economic Area, this announcement is intended only for and directed to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

Further, this announcement and the information contained herein are not for release, distribution or publication, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other state or jurisdiction in which such release, distribution or publication would be unlawful or require registration or any other measures in accordance with applicable law.

None of the securities referred to herein have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement does not constitute an offer of securities to the public for the purposes of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 ("POATR"). Further, this announcement and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, qualified investors (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of POATR) and who are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons distributing this announcement must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Prisjakt's current view with respect to, among other things, the intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Prisjakt concerning, amongst other things, the operations, the financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and dividend policy of Prisjakt and the industry in which it operates. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Prisjakt's control. These forward-looking statements and other statements contained in this announcement regarding matters that are not historical facts involve predictions. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing Prisjakt. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to vary materially from the future results indicated, expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement apply only as at the date of this announcement. Prisjakt expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or change the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement as a result of new information, future events or similar circumstances. Information in the announcement or any of the documents relating to the Listing cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

The Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners are acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with any offering of the Company's ordinary shares. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to any offering of the Company's ordinary shares and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice in relation to any offering of the Company's ordinary shares, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein. None of the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners or any of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts any responsibility or makes any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from this announcement) or any other information relating to the Group, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise have in respect of this announcement and/or any such statement.

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID 2"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID 2; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID 2 Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID 2 Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID 2; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID 2 (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID 2; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares.

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, shares in the Offering have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Company's shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each defined in paragraph 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all permitted distribution channels (the "UK Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, "distributors" (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) should note that: the price of the Company's shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Company's shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Company's shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The UK Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the UK Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapters 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Company's shares.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

The Company was incorporated on 20 January 2025 and registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on 19 February 2025. The Company has been the parent holding company of the Group since it completed the acquisition of Prisjakt Sverige AB with subsidiaries on 13 June 2025. The Company has prepared financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board as adopted by the EU ("IFRS") and is expected to continue to apply IFRS for future financial periods. However, as the Company has a limited financial history but the underlying business has been conducted by Prisjakt Sverige AB with subsidiaries for a longer period, the selected financial information presented in this announcement has been derived from Prisjakt Sverige AB's audited consolidated financial statements for the financial years 1 January-31 December 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively, Prisjakt Sverige AB's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the periods 1 January-30 June 2026 and 1 January-30 June 2025, and Prisjakt Sverige AB's unaudited internal accounting and reporting systems. The audited financial reports have been prepared in accordance with Swedish GAAP (K3 principles). The differences in accounting principles as well as the length of the reporting period for the financial year 2025 and the interim periods affect the comparability between Prisjakt Sverige AB's historical financial information and the Company's financial information for the corresponding and future financial periods.

[1] Trift Capital II Limited, Fredrik Malm, Magnus Wiberg, Aida Jammal, Stina Bergfors, Johan Adalberth, Peter Greberg, Petra Stebner Jerleke, Peter Stark, Stefan Qelthin as well as certain other employees and shareholders of Prisjakt have sold ordinary shares to eEquity Growth V AB who subsequently sold the ordinary shares in the Offering.

[2] A market study conducted by international strategy consulting firm Arthur D. Little, on behalf of and at the expense of the Company, dated 19 February 2026 ("ADL market study").

[3] The financial information has been derived from the Company's subsidiary Prisjakt Sverige AB's financial statements for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2025 prepared in accordance with Swedish GAAP (K3 principles).