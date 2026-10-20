

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY, VCISF, DG.PA), a French construction company, Tuesday said that its subsidiary, Cobra IS, has been awarded a 165 million euro contract to build a cooling plant for a major data center campus in the Iberian Peninsula.



The project involves the installation of Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing or MEP systems for 126 dry coolers, which will provide cooling capacity equivalent to 200 MW of computing power. These installations are expected to play an important role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the data center campus.



According to Vinci SA, Cobra IS is also bidding for additional phases of the campus development, representing a potential total value of several billion euros.



The company said that the contract is expected to strengthen VINCI's presence in the digital infrastructure sector, where the group generated 7 billion euros in revenue in fiscal 2025.



On the Paris Exchange, DG.PA is down 0.56 percent on Tuesday's trading at 106.05 euros.



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