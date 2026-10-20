BlincVision AB: BlincVision receives order from Swedish defence company Valkyr Defense

Following a positive evaluation, BlincVision has received an order from Valkyr Defense, a Swedish technology company in the defence industry. The order is worth SEK 200,000 and covers work with BlincVision's existing MVP. The sensors will provide fast detection and information about surrounding objects to Valkyr Defense's system, Hildr. The system is being developed to detect drones and protect against drone threats.

Drones have changed the threat landscape in the defence sector and increased the need to protect military personnel, vehicles and important transports. During wars and conflicts, transports carrying food, supplies and medical equipment also need protection. The need for protection against drone threats extends beyond traditional military defence. Airports, water treatment plants, prisons and major public events are examples of environments where drones can pose a security risk. To address these needs, Valkyr Defense is developing Hildr, a mobile system designed to protect vehicles, people and critical infrastructure.

It is primarily the ability to detect objects quickly that has attracted Valkyr Defense's interest. In a system like Hildr, it is important to detect threats early, but also to determine whether a threat has been stopped or is still present.

Both BlincVision and Valkyr Defense have participated in Amyna, an innovation network at Ideon Science Park in Lund, Sweden. The network brings together companies and other organisations to support innovation and collaboration in defence and security.

"For us, speed is absolutely critical. This makes BlincVision's technology interesting for us as we develop Hildr. Working with a Swedish technology company is also a major advantage. It strengthens Swedish expertise and helps keep both development and investment in Sweden," says Peter Arndt, CEO of Valkyr Defense.

"Valkyr Defense is addressing a highly relevant security challenge with a solution designed to protect both people and critical infrastructure. It is inspiring to see how they are moving development forward. For us, this order is a concrete step towards our goal of turning our technology into commercial agreements that generate revenue," says Markus Johansson, CEO of BlincVision.

For more information, please contact:

Markus Johansson, CEO

E-mail: markus.johansson@blincvision.com

About BlincVision AB (publ)

The company develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense and industry.

BlincVision is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

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Certified Adviser to BlincVision is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

This information is information that BlincVision is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2026-10-20 10:50 CEST.