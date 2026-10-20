

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $864 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $1.057 billion, or $2.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $4.809 billion from $4.720 billion last year.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $864 Mln. vs. $1.057 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.68 vs. $2.86 last year. -Revenue: $4.809 Bln vs. $4.720 Bln last year.



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