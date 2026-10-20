Company to Engage Industry Leaders on AI, Advertising Efficiency, and Media Performance

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (FSE: 8LH0) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered advertising performance technology focused on improving efficiency and accountability in digital advertising, today announced its participation in two industry events: the AI for Marketers Masterclass in New York City and ad:tech Tokyo 2026 in Japan.

The events form part of BrandPilot's ongoing marketing and educational initiatives, providing opportunities to engage with advertisers, agencies, and technology leaders on artificial intelligence, media efficiency, and digital advertising performance.

AI for Marketers Masterclass - New York City | October 21, 2026

Hosted by Masterclassing, the AI for Marketers Masterclass will bring together marketing professionals in New York City to discuss practical applications of artificial intelligence in marketing.

For more information, visit Masterclassing.

ad Tokyo 2026 | October 21-23, 2026

Taking place in Tokyo, Japan, ad:tech Tokyo 2026 will bring together advertisers, agencies, and technology providers to discuss developments in artificial intelligence, digital media, marketing automation, and advertising performance.

For more information, visit ad:tech Tokyo.

"New York and Tokyo bring together marketing professionals from two important advertising markets," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "These events provide an opportunity to share our perspective on advertising efficiency, exchange ideas with industry participants, and discuss the application of technology to media accountability."

The Company does not expect its participation in these activities to have a material impact on its operations or financial performance.

References to third-party event organizers, conferences, venues, and industry participants are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement, partnership, sponsorship, or formal affiliation with BrandPilot AI beyond the participation described herein.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability across digital advertising. The Company's technology is designed to help enterprise advertisers identify advertising inefficiencies, improve visibility into campaign performance, and make more informed media investment decisions.

BrandPilot's commercial model includes performance-based engagements under which compensation may be tied to advertising efficiencies generated through the Company's technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"). Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements regarding, among other things, the Company's participation in the AI for Marketers Masterclass in New York City and ad Tokyo 2026, anticipated industry discussions and networking activities, and its broader marketing and educational initiatives are considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes affecting the scheduling, scope, or participation in the events described herein; the availability of Company representatives; developments within the digital advertising and artificial intelligence industries; competitive developments within the advertising technology sector; and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319958