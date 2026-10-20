

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. advertising and marketing company Omnicom Group Inc.'s (OMC) consulting unit Credera announced on Tuesday that it has signed a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. or AWS to help clients accelerate marketing transformation, modernize infrastructure and deploy artificial intelligence applications. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Credera said the partnership would combine its technology consulting and delivery capabilities with Omnicom's marketing expertise, enterprise client relationships, identity data and media capabilities, with solutions integrated into Omnicom's AI-powered Omni marketing platform.



The company said it would focus on clients in the consumer packaged goods, energy, healthcare and life sciences, automotive, public sector, and media and entertainment sectors across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.



As part of the agreement, Credera has established a dedicated AWS business unit and plans to invest in teams covering business development, solution architecture, alliance operations and delivery.



Credera said it would also expand AWS training and certification programs across its roughly 3,000-person workforce.



The partnership will deliver solutions across marketing technology, advertising technology and enterprise modernization, including identity resolution, agentic marketing automation, privacy-compliant advertising activation, AI-powered migration and data platform modernization, the company said.



On the NYSE, shares of Omnicom were gaining 1.77 percent, changing hands at $80.85.



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