

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $3.664 billion, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $2.547 billion, or $0.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $12.874 billion from $11.510 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.664 Bln. vs. $2.547 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $12.874 Bln vs. $11.510 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 13.4 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 51.1 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News