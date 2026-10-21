

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said it plans to hire more than 300,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time workers across its U.S. core operations network ahead of the holiday season.



The hiring announcement comes as Amazon continues to invest in pay and benefits for its U.S. operations workforce. The company said seasonal employees earn an average of $20 per hour, while full-time core operations employees receive a minimum starting wage of $20 per hour. Average hourly pay across the core operations workforce is nearly $24, and average total compensation for full-time employees exceeds $32 per hour when benefits are included.



Seasonal employees working at least 30 hours a week will be eligible for healthcare coverage from January 1, 2027, with plans starting at $5 per week and $5 copays.



Amazon said new job opportunities will be posted weekly from October through December.



On the Nasdaq, Amazon shares closed nearly flat at $262.63 on Tuesday.



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