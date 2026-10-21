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Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
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WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 10:26
23,930 Euro
-2,01 % -0,490
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,81023,82010:34
23,81023,82010:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SKF AB B23,930-2,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.