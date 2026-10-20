Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys Holding AB (publ) publishes preliminary results for the third quarter 2026

Qualisys Holding AB (publ) ("the Company") today announces preliminary figures for the third quarter 2026, which are below the Company's expectations.

Based on preliminary figures, the Company estimates that Net sales for the third quarter are expected to amount to approximately SEK 46m (54.3), corresponding to a decrease of approximately 15%. EBIT is expected to amount to approximately SEK 0.2m (8.0m), corresponding to an EBIT margin of approximately 0.4% (14.7%). The decline in EBIT is mainly explained by volume drop and commercialization costs in the markerless technology roll-out.



The shortfall is mainly due to delayed orders, driven by constrained research funding in the US Life Science segment and geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East affecting EMEA.



The Company's financial targets remain unchanged. The figures are preliminary and unaudited. The interim report for July-September 2026 will be published on 12 November 2026.



For further information, please contact:

Ingemar Pettersson CEO Qualisys Holding AB, ingemar.pettersson@qualisys.com

Magnus Holm CFO Qualisys Holding AB, magnus.holm@qualisys.com



About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)

Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai and Delhi. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2023. The clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

This information is information that Qualisys Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-20 18:20 CEST.