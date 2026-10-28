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QU

WKN: A412T6 | ISIN: SE0023837091 | Ticker-Symbol: R0A
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:13
3,075 Euro
-0,16 % -0,005
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALISYS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALISYS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 10:00 Uhr
50 Leser
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Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys OnTraq enters the NFL - markerless testing for elite athletes

Qualisys has signed a commercial agreement for OnTraq, its end-to-end markerless motion capture system for elite athlete assessment, with a major NFL team.

"Putting OnTraq in one of the most demanding environments in American sport is exactly where we want to prove its value as we grow in elite sports," says Ingemar Pettersson, CEO, Qualisys.

Built on Qualisys' proprietary technology for athlete baseline testing and ongoing performance monitoring, OnTraq solves a long-standing industry trade-off - research-grade accuracy that used to require extensive setup, or fast tools that sacrificed data quality. OnTraq delivers both, giving athletes objective insights and coaches reliable data for training design, readiness, and return-to-play decisions.

Launched in January 2026, OnTraq is a strategic investment in markerless technology and a new customer group - elite sports organizations. The platform is delivered through a licensed subscription model, building recurring revenue for Qualisys as adoption grows across more teams.

For more information please contact:
Ingemar Pettersson, CEO
E-mail: Ingemar.pettersson@qualisys.com

About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)
Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai and Delhi. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2023. The clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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