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WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 09:22
89,05 Euro
-4,45 % -4,15
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,0594,6010:39
88,8588,9510:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 19:20 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Orion: Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2026

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - INSIDE INFORMATION
20 OCTOBER 2026 at 20.20 EEST

Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2026

Orion Corporation upgrades the full-year outlook for 2026 both for the part regarding net sales and operating profit. Orion's royalty income has increased faster than expected during the first nine months of 2026, and this good development is anticipated to continue during the remainder of the year. Due to this reason, Orion upgrades the full-year outlook for 2026.

New full-year outlook for 2026, provided on 20 October 2026

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 2,070 million to EUR 2,140 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 730 million to EUR 790 million.

Previous full-year outlook for 2026, provided on 17 July 2026

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 2,000 million to EUR 2,100 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 650 million to EUR 750 million.

Orion will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2026 on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 at approximately 12.00 noon EET.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO		Mikko Kemppainen
General Counsel

Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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