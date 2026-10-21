

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Orion Oyj (ORNBV.HE), a Nordic pharmaceutical company, Tuesday said that it is raising its fiscal 2026 net sales and operating profit outlook as royalty income has increased faster than expected during the first nine months of 2026 and this is anticipated to continue for the rest of the year.



Now, the company expects operating profit in the range of €730 million to €790 million versus its previous outlook of €650 million to €750 million.



Currently, net sales are expected to be between €2,070 million and € 2,140 million compared to the prior guidance of €2,000 million and €2,100 million.



The company will publish its interim report January-September 2026 on October 28.



On Tuesday, shares closed at €88.30, up 0.28% on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.



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