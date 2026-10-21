

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Google Cloud (GOOG) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) said Wednesday that Google Cloud's A5X instances, powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 systems, will be generally available next month, bringing new computing capacity for AI training, inference and reinforcement learning, with plans to expand availability in Europe.



The instances combine NVIDIA's Vera Rubin systems and ConnectX-9 SuperNICs with Google Cloud's Virgo Network and liquid-cooling technology. Google Cloud aims to deploy up to 960,000 Vera Rubin GPUs across its data centers.



London-based Ineffable Intelligence, founded by AlphaGo creator David Silver, was the first customer to use A5X for its reinforcement learning research. WPP, a London-based marketing and communications company, has also tested its creative AI agents on the platform. The company said tasks that typically required multiple interconnected servers ran on a single A5X instance.



Google Cloud also plans to bring rack-scale NVIDIA Confidential Computing to bare-metal instances. The technology is already generally available on G4 virtual machines powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.



In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Alphabet Inc. shares fell roughly 1% after closing at $336.40 on Tuesday, while NVIDIA shares gained nearly 2% from Tuesday's closing price of $216.47.



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