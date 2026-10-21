Median Technologies is a leading provider of central imaging services and AI-powered image analysis for oncology clinical trials

The Company will host an interactive session on the implementation of RANO 2.0 in central imaging review for neuro-oncology trials at booth #1098

The Company will also present an ePoster on the prevalence of emphysema in patients with non-small cell lung cancer

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, "Median" or the "Company"), developer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) for early cancer detection and diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, announced today that it will participate in the ESMO Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27, 2026, at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.

Median's iCRO team will welcome attendees at booth #1098, Hall 10, from October 23 to 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (technical exhibition hours), where it will showcase the latest advances in its central imaging and AI-powered image analysis services for oncology clinical trials.

The Company will host an interactive session at its booth exploring practical insights from the implementation of RANO 2.0, the updated response assessment framework for neuro-oncology, in central imaging review:

RANO 2.0 in Central Imaging Review: Driving Success in Neuro-Oncology Trials

Sunday, October 25 12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Presenters: Antoine Iannessi, VP Medical Affairs, iCRO, Median Technologies, and Anne-Sophie Auroux, VP Operations, iCRO, Median Technologies

The Company will also present the ePoster Prevalence of Emphysema in Patients with Non Small Lung Cancer (NSCLC)" (2560eP).

About ESMO Congress 2026: The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) is a professional organization for medical oncology. The ESMO Congress 2026 will take place October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. The Congress brings together the global oncology community to share knowledge, exchange ideas and explore the latest developments in cancer research, treatment and care. For more information about ESMO Congress 2026, visit the ESMO website.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

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Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

U.S. media TODD STEIN COMMUNICATIONS

Todd Stein

+1 510.417.0612

todd@toddsteincommunications.com