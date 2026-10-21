Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21. Oct 2026 / 18:16 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|Name
|RENK Group AG
|Street address
|Gögginger Straße 73
|Postal code
|86159
|City
|Augsburg
|LEI
|894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63
2. Reason for notification
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity
|Name
|Location
|Country
|UBS Group AG
|Zurich
|CH
4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|N/A
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|20.10.2026
6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.78%
|4.28%
|5.06%
|100,000,000
|Previous notification
|0.51%
|4.06%
|4.57%
|-
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000RENK730
|0
|779,884
|0%
|0.78%
|Total
|779,884
|0.78%
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall of Lent Shares
|At any time
|1,332,776
|1.33%
|Right of Use over Shares
|At any time
|2,351,259
|2.35%
|Long Call Options
|18/06/2027
|60,000
|0.06%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|3,744,035
|3.74%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Short Put Options
|18/12/2026 - 15/12/2028
|Physical
|245,000
|0.25%
|Right of Use over Reverse Convertible
|At any time
|Cash
|45,822
|0.05%
|Swaps on Baskets
|31/08/2027
|Cash
|250,000
|0.25%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|540,822
|0.54%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
|UBS AG
|UBS Asset Management AG
|UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
|-
|UBS Group AG
|UBS AG
|UBS Asset Management AG
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
|-
|UBS Group AG
|UBS AG
|UBS Asset Management AG
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
|-
|UBS Group AG
|UBS AG
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
|UBS Americas Inc.
|UBS Securities LLC
|-
|UBS Group AG
|UBS AG
|UBS Switzerland AG
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG
Date of general meeting
Total positions (6.) after general meeting:
|% of voting rights attached to shares
|% of voting rights through instruments
|Total of both
10. Other useful information
Date
|21.10.2026
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Renk Group AG
|Gögginger Str. 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.renk.com/