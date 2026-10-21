

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graco Inc (GGG) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $121.56 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $137.63 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Graco Inc reported adjusted earnings of $131.3 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $586.4 million from $543.4 million last year.



Graco Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $121.56 Mln. vs. $137.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $586.4 Mln vs. $543.4 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News