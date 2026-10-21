

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $283 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $323 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.2% to $995 million from $1.072 billion last year.



Crown Castle Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $283 Mln. vs. $323 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $995 Mln vs. $1.072 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.76 To $ 2.41



Full Year 2026 Outlook Site rental revenue $3.853 to $3.898 BLN Other revenues $15 to $15 MLN



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