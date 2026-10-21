

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $270 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $54 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.2% to $8.422 billion from $6.949 billion last year.



Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $270 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $8.422 Bln vs. $6.949 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.55 To $ 0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.60 To $ 2.85



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