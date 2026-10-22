

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK7.717 billion, or SEK1.58 per share. This compares with SEK6.677 billion, or SEK1.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to SEK47.920 billion from SEK41.621 billion last year.



Atlas Copco AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK7.717 Bln. vs. SEK6.677 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.58 vs. SEK1.37 last year. -Revenue: SEK47.920 Bln vs. SEK41.621 Bln last year.



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