TNL Mediagene expands its content commerce strategy through a new partnership with The Marvel of Everything(TMOE) , creating additional monetization opportunities beyond traditional advertising

The content commerce model will initially launch through Cool3c, TNL Mediagene's consumer technology digital media brand in Taiwan reaching approximately 1.5 million monthly unique visitors and 2.2 million monthly page views

This cross-border collaboration expands TNL Mediagene's ability to connect international brands and commerce partners with Taiwanese consumers through its portfolio of trusted vertical media properties, with opportunities to extend the model to additional vertical media properties

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced a strategic content commerce partnership with The Marvel of Everything (TMOE), a Content-to-Commerce infrastructure group operating across Southeast Asia and India.

TMOE builds technology infrastructure that bridges consumer purchasing intent with brand demand, operating enterprise Content-to-Commerce solutions alongside B2C consumer decision platforms such as marvelof.com.

Through the partnership, TNL Mediagene is expanding its commercial monetization capabilities by connecting high-engagement vertical media content with additional commerce opportunities beyond traditional advertising. By integrating TMOE's Content-to-Commerce infrastructure and leveraging access to regional and international brand and commerce partners, TNL Mediagene will further connect its media audiences with relevant commercial demand, advancing the Company's broader strategy to diversify revenue opportunities across its media portfolio.

The commercial model will initially be deployed through Cool3c, TNL Mediagene's consumer technology digital media brand in Taiwan, which reaches approximately 1.5 million monthly unique visitors and 2.2 million monthly page views. By combining Cool3c's established presence and trusted technology content with TMOE's Content-to-Commerce infrastructure, the partnership is designed to create additional opportunities to capture purchase intent across technology and consumer product categories.

The partnership also marks TMOE's first expansion into North Asia, with Taiwan and TNL Mediagene serving as the initial market and media partner for its Content-to-Commerce model in the region. This cross-border collaboration expands TNL Mediagene's ability to connect international brands and commerce partners with Taiwanese consumers through its portfolio of trusted vertical media properties. Following the initial deployment on Cool3c, the Company plans to evaluate opportunities to extend the content commerce model to additional vertical brands, including Roomie International Mandarin Edition and Sports Vision. The collaboration provides the Company with a scalable framework to connect trusted vertical content, consumer purchase intent and international commerce demand as the Company continues to develop content commerce as part of its broader revenue diversification strategy.

"Content commerce has become an increasingly important way for digital media companies to create value for both readers and advertisers. Our consumer technology media brand, Cool3c, has already extended its media influence into product transactions and additional revenue opportunities through commerce-driven content. TMOE has established a mature content commerce model across Southeast Asia and India, and through this partnership, we look forward to combining our respective strengths to expand commercial opportunities, connect with global brands, and deliver measurable business outcomes for our partners," said Joey Chung, Co-Founder and President of TNL Mediagene.

"Taiwan is one of Asia's most digitally engaged markets, and TNL Mediagene is one of its most trusted media groups. This partnership marks TMOE's first step into North Asia. We're excited to bring our Content-to-Commerce model to TNL Mediagene's audiences and to give brands a new way to reach Taiwanese consumers," stated Abhishek Marla, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer of TMOE.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

About The Marvel of Everything (TMOE)

The Marvel of Everything (TMOE) is a digital media and technology group specializing in Content-to-Commerce infrastructure across Asia. Operating B2B enterprise platforms (themarvelof.com) and B2C consumer purchasing decision platforms (marvelof.com), TMOE bridges consumer intent and brand transactions by integrating shoppable content into trusted media environments across Southeast Asia, and India.

About Cool3c

Cool3c is dedicated to providing tech enthusiasts and everyday consumers with practical information on technology and digital lifestyles. Its coverage spans the latest global tech product launches, hands-on product reviews, and news and trends across technology brands and the industry. Through accessible reporting and diverse content, Cool3c helps readers stay up to date with the latest technology developments, understand product features, and make purchasing decisions that best suit their needs, aiming to be their go-to resource for discovering, choosing, and using technology products and services.

https://www.cool3c.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

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