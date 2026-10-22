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WKN: 531370 | ISIN: DE0005313704 | Ticker-Symbol: AFX
Xetra
22.10.26 | 15:22
34,460 Euro
+0,70 % +0,240
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Prime Standard
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1-Jahres-Chart
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG Chart 1 Jahr
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CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG 5-Tage-Chart
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34,68034,74015:51
34,66034,72015:51
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: ZEISS announces availability of CT LUCIA 621P in Japan, expanding its broad ZEISS Cataract Workflow

ZEISS announces availability of CT LUCIA 621P in Japan, expanding its broad ZEISS Cataract Workflow

The ZEISS CT LUCIA 621P monofocal intraocular lens (IOL) is added to the ZEISS Cataract Workflow in the Japanese market, supporting good visual outcomes for patients.

JENA, Germany and TOKYO, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology announced today the commercial availability of the CT LUCIA 621P monofocal IOL from ZEISS in Japan, expanding the ZEISS Cataract Workflow in the Japanese market to support good visual outcomes. The ZEISS CT LUCIA 621P will be showcased at the 80th Annual Congress of Japan Clinical Ophthalmology (JCO) in Kyoto, Japan, from Oct. 29 - Nov. 1, 2026.

"The introduction in Japan of the CT LUCIA IOL from ZEISS marks an important step in our ambition to help shape the future of ophthalmology in this important market," says Andreas Völker, Head of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit, ZEISS Medical Technology. "By bringing meaningful innovation to ophthalmologists in Japan, we aim to empower them with more choices to advance patient care and deliver better outcomes for the people in their care. As we continue to grow our global footprint, we are putting ophthalmologists and their patients at the center of everything we do."

"This news represents an important expansion of our ZEISS Cataract Workflow for ophthalmic surgeons and their patients throughout Japan," says Vincent Mathieu, CEO, ZEISS Group Japan. "We have listened closely to the needs of ophthalmic professionals and are excited to further expand our portfolio with the ZEISS CT LUCIA 621P."

The ZEISS CT LUCIA 621P monofocal IOL uses a proprietary ZEISS Optic (ZO) Asphericity Concept to account for the natural misalignment between the cornea center and the optical axis of the eye, supporting consistent visual outcomes1 across a wide range of patient profiles. The monofocal IOL features a reinforced optic-haptic junction, coupled with step-vaulted C-loop haptics, designed to enable easy centering while maximizing direct capsular contact, thus helping to optimize stability and support a consistent position in the bag2.

For more information about the ZEISS CT LUCIA 621P IOL and its commercial availability in the Japanese market, speak to your account representative or visit here.

1The data is taken from a simulation. The transferability of the results of such a simulation to patients with an actual implanted intraocular lens has not yet been scientifically proven. Whether the simulated impressions correspond to the actual visual impressions must be clarified in future invasive studies. [en-OUS_32_025_0057VI]
2Based on cohort data collected from Dr Cuttitta (University of Palermo, Italy) after implantation of CT LUCIA 621P IOLs in sixty eyes. Internal report on CT LUCIA 621P data collection (Dr Cuttitta) - Version 1.1 dated 19.11.2019 [en-OUS_32_025_0057VI]

Contact for investors
Sebastian Frericks
Director Investor Relations
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Phone: +49 3641 220 116
Mail: investors.med@zeiss.com

Contact for the press
Frank Smith
Head of Global Communications
Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.
Phone: +49 3641 220 331
Mail: press.med@zeiss.com

www.zeiss.com/newsroom

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,730 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,066.1m in fiscal year 2023/24 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeiss-announces-availability-of-ct-lucia-621p-in-japan-expanding-its-broad-zeiss-cataract-workflow-302916645.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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