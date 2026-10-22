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WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC: Notification of Managers' Transactions

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company")(STO:PTRK) announces that it has received notification of the following transaction in the Company's shares by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR).

On 22 October 2026, Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, acquired 10,000 ordinary shares in Physitrack PLC at a price of 12.3760 per share. Following the transaction, Henrik Molin holds 4,156,591 shares, representing approximately 25.56% of the Company's issued share capital.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014).

Notification of transaction

1. NameHenrik Molin
2. Reason for notification
a) PositionChief Executive Officer (PDMR)
b) Initial/amendmentInitial notification
3. IssuerPhysitrack PLC
LEI213800PC4QYNWHPCP774
4. Transaction details
a) Instrument / ISINOrdinary shares / GB00BYX22XXX
b) Nature of transactionAcquisition
c) Price and volumePrice: 12.3760 SEK- Volume: 10,000
d) Aggregated information4,156,591 shares
e) Date of transaction22 October 2026
f) Place of transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (PTRK)

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North: PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com
+1 415 230 0414

This information is information that Physitrack PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 15:00 CEST.

Attachments

Physitrack PLC: Notification of Managers' Transactions

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-notification-of-managers-transactions-1239955

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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