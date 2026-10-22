

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), a U.S. buy now, pay later provider, Thursday announced a multi-year partnership with Sam's Club to offer installment payment options to eligible shoppers.



The service is expected to launch on SamsClub.com in the coming weeks, with availability at Sam's Club stores planned for 2027.



Eligible customers making qualifying purchases can check their approval status at checkout and select a monthly payment plan. Affirm said customers can review their payment amounts and schedules before agreeing to a plan. No late fees or compounding interest will be charged.



On the Nasdaq, Affirm shares were up 0.11% on Wednesday's close of $73.71.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News