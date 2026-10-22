Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Expands E-Commerce and Subscription Business to Australia, New Zealand and the Broader Oceania Region, With Sales Already Underway

Now live in Oceania: e-commerce subscription business operating across Australia, New Zealand and the broader Oceania region, with sales already underway

Attractive markets: together, Australia and New Zealand represent multibillion-dollar, well-established health and wellness markets with strong consumer demand and high e-commerce adoption

Scalable platform: powered by the same platform behind the Company's growth in the United States

Global ambitions: Oceania marks the next step in bringing the Company's subscription model to additional international markets

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced the expansion of its e-commerce and subscription business to Australia, New Zealand and the broader Oceania region. The business is now live across the region, and sales are already underway.

Expansion Overview

Customers across Australia, New Zealand and the broader Oceania region can now purchase Cosmos Health products directly through the Company's online stores, with the option to subscribe for recurring delivery at checkout. Sales in the region are already underway.

Together, Australia and New Zealand represent multibillion-dollar and growing markets for health and wellness products. Consumers across both countries show strong and rising interest in preventive health and nutritional supplements, high spending power and widespread adoption of online shopping, creating favorable conditions for direct-to-consumer and subscription-based models. Together with the broader Oceania region, they offer a meaningful opportunity to extend the Company's reach.

The expansion follows strong growth in the Company's U.S. direct-to-consumer business, which had 8,940 active subscriptions and 14,624 online checkout orders as of October 19, 2026.

Oceania is part of the Company's broader global ambitions. The Company intends to continue evaluating additional international markets for its direct-to-consumer subscription model as it builds a global, recurring customer base.

CEO Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "This is an exciting moment for Cosmos Health. In just months, our subscription model has attracted thousands of customers in the United States who choose to receive our products on a recurring basis. Today, that same model is live in Australia, New Zealand and the broader Oceania region, and sales are already underway.

"Our ambition is global. Oceania is an important next step, and we intend to keep expanding our reach, bringing our products directly to customers around the world, with the same focus on customer retention and disciplined growth."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-expands-e-commerce-and-subscription-business-to-austral-1240163