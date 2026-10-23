Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Shares Rise 51.52% in a Notable Trading Day as Company Advances Multi-Front Opportunity Review

Management highlights shareholder enthusiasm while continuing exploratory work involving U.S. lithium, Sierra Leone logistics and EV charging technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) (the "Company") today acknowledged a notable 51.52% trading-day gain in ELEK shares and outlined the Company's continued evaluation of opportunities in critical minerals and electric-vehicle infrastructure.

Celebrating Shareholder Momentum

ELEKTROS is pleased to recognize that ELEK shares increased 51.52% for the trading day referenced in this announcement, based on the Company's review of Bloomberg stock quotes and Yahoo Finance. Management views this as an exciting and special moment for ELEKTROS and its shareholders, and hopes the positive momentum continues.

An Ambitious Outlook, Grounded in Due Diligence

ELEKTROS is assessing the possible strategic value of lithium-bearing properties in northern New York State, near the Canadian border. This remains an early-stage review only; the Company has not announced that it has acquired New York mineral rights, confirmed a resource or reserve, or undertaken commercial extraction at a site in the region.

Evaluating Opportunity With Care

Potential U.S. lithium supply is relevant to national conversations around critical minerals and supply-chain resilience. Should a particular prospect ultimately prove suitable, a domestic source could potentially complement international sourcing and change some transportation or trade considerations. The feasibility, costs and technical potential of any prospect remain unverified.

A Wider Platform of Initiatives

In addition to the northern New York review, ELEKTROS continues to explore Sierra Leone lithium logistics and possible U.S. refinery introductions. The Company is separately assessing potential branded fast-charging locations and commercialization possibilities for its Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles, covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. No binding agreement is being announced for these initiatives.

Execution Remains the Priority

The Company's next steps depend on careful evaluation of geology, site access, permitting, processing routes, financing and realistic commercial milestones. ELEKTROS has not announced government grants, defense contracts, charging partnerships, refinery commitments or patent sale or licensing arrangements.

Chief Executive Officer Perspective

"We appreciate the interest in ELEKTROS and remain focused on the work required to build a durable business," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue evaluating opportunities carefully and communicating with shareholders as meaningful developments occur."

"We are grateful to our shareholders as we recognize this 51.52% daily advance, and we hope the momentum continues. We will keep our attention on the long-term effort: disciplined decisions, innovation and hard work. Our goal is to give ELEKTROS and its shareholders our very best as we pursue the opportunities ahead," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

Independent Industry Context

Reuters reported in August 2026 on U.S. efforts to strengthen defense-related critical-mineral supply chains. Bloomberg reported in April 2026 on U.S. Geological Survey findings concerning lithium potential in portions of the Appalachian region. This background reporting does not validate any ELEKTROS New York prospect or imply endorsement of the Company.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC ticker symbol:ELEK) pursuing opportunities in hard-rock lithium, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and U.S.-patented charging technology. Its potential northern New York lithium strategy remains exploratory.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notice

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning possible northern New York lithium prospects, exploration or acquisition, mineralization, development, production, potential shipping or tariff benefits, government programs, defense-related demand, Sierra Leone lithium logistics, refinery introductions, EV charging sites and commercialization of patented technology. These statements reflect plans, intentions and possibilities, not achieved results. ELEKTROS has not established a New York mineral resource or reserve, acquired New York mineral rights, verified commercial lithium grades, obtained mining permits, demonstrated economic viability, secured government funding or defense contracts, or announced a definitive refinery, charging, patent licensing or patent sale agreement in this release. Results depend on geology, property access, environmental and community review, permitting, financing, infrastructure, refining capacity, commodity markets, trade rules and decisions by third parties. Actual outcomes may differ materially and projects may not proceed. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Stock-market performance, continued momentum, shareholder returns and future business success are uncertain. No statement here is an assurance of future price appreciation, a doubling of an investment, or a recommendation to buy or sell ELEK securities. Penny stocks can be highly volatile and investors may lose their entire investment.

Industry Reporting References

Reuters, August 7, 2026: U.S. defense-related critical-mineral investments. Bloomberg, April 28, 2026: USGS research concerning Appalachian lithium potential. Neither outlet has reported on or endorsed the ELEKTROS New York initiative.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly traded | OTC ticker symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-shares-rise-51.52-in-a-notable-trading-day-as-company-advances-multi-front-oppo-1240396