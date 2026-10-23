Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Celebrates 51.52% Daily Gain and Reaffirms Vision for Lithium and Next-Generation EV Charging

A shareholder milestone accompanies the Company's exploratory domestic lithium review and continued work across mineral logistics and patented charging technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) (the "Company") today connected a notable ELEK trading-day gain with its wider focus on critical minerals, lithium logistics and electric-vehicle charging innovation.

A Positive Moment for the ELEKTROS Community

ELEKTROS is pleased to recognize that ELEK shares increased 51.52% for the trading day referenced in this announcement, based on the Company's review of Bloomberg stock quotes and Yahoo Finance. Management views this as an exciting and special moment for ELEKTROS and its shareholders, and hopes the positive momentum continues.

An Ambitious Outlook, Grounded in Due Diligence

As part of its broader critical-minerals outlook, ELEKTROS is exploring the potential of lithium-bearing properties in northern New York State near the Canadian border. The Company's interest remains exploratory, and it has not announced property ownership, a verified mineral resource or reserve, or commercial mining at a New York location.

Connecting Lithium Potential With U.S. Priorities

The United States continues to consider ways to strengthen access to critical minerals and build resilient supply chains. A domestic lithium prospect could potentially complement overseas sourcing if its geology, access, permitting and economics prove viable. Those factors remain undetermined for any property ELEKTROS may be evaluating in northern New York.

A Wider Platform of Initiatives

The Company's parallel initiatives include reviewing lithium logistics in Sierra Leone, exploring possible introductions to U.S. refineries, considering ELEKTROS-branded fast-charging locations and assessing commercialization options for its Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1). The initiatives remain under evaluation, and preliminary conversations are not definitive agreements.

Innovation Backed by Real-World Evaluation

ELEKTROS plans to evaluate opportunities through a practical process that considers geology, access to property, permits, processing capacity, funding needs and attainable commercial steps. The Company has not announced any government grant, defense contract, charging partnership, refinery commitment or patent transaction.

Chief Executive Officer Perspective

"We see opportunity across critical minerals and electric-vehicle infrastructure, but we know that progress has to be supported by diligence and execution," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. "That is the standard we intend to bring to every initiative."

"This is an exciting moment for our company and shareholders. We are thankful for the 51.52% daily advance and hopeful that the positive momentum continues. At the same time, we are focused on what comes next: working diligently, exploring innovation and turning potential into measurable progress wherever the facts support it," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

Independent Industry Context

Reuters reported in August 2026 on U.S. efforts to strengthen defense-related critical-mineral supply chains. Bloomberg reported in April 2026 on U.S. Geological Survey findings concerning lithium potential in portions of the Appalachian region. This background reporting does not validate any ELEKTROS New York prospect or imply endorsement of the Company.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC ticker symbol: ELEK) pursuing opportunities in hard-rock lithium, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and U.S.-patented charging technology. Its potential northern New York lithium strategy remains exploratory.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notice

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning possible northern New York lithium prospects, exploration or acquisition, mineralization, development, production, potential shipping or tariff benefits, government programs, defense-related demand, Sierra Leone lithium logistics, refinery introductions, EV charging sites and commercialization of patented technology. These statements reflect plans, intentions and possibilities, not achieved results. ELEKTROS has not established a New York mineral resource or reserve, acquired New York mineral rights, verified commercial lithium grades, obtained mining permits, demonstrated economic viability, secured government funding or defense contracts, or announced a definitive refinery, charging, patent licensing or patent sale agreement in this release. Results depend on geology, property access, environmental and community review, permitting, financing, infrastructure, refining capacity, commodity markets, trade rules and decisions by third parties. Actual outcomes may differ materially and projects may not proceed. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Stock-market performance, continued momentum, shareholder returns and future business success are uncertain. No statement here is an assurance of future price appreciation, a doubling of an investment, or a recommendation to buy or sell ELEK securities. Penny stocks can be highly volatile and investors may lose their entire investment.

Industry Reporting References

Reuters, August 7, 2026: U.S. defense-related critical-mineral investments. Bloomberg, April 28, 2026: USGS research concerning Appalachian lithium potential. Neither outlet has reported on or endorsed the ELEKTROS New York initiative.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly traded | OTC ticker symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-celebrates-51.52-daily-gain-and-reaffirms-vision-for-lithium-and-next-generatio-1240398