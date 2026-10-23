Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Pursues a Bigger Critical-Minerals Vision-With American Lithium on the Radar

ELEK records a reported 51.52% daily share gain as the Company evaluates domestic lithium possibilities, international logistics and EV charging innovation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) (the "Company") today described a broad, still-evolving opportunity set across critical minerals and electric-vehicle infrastructure, alongside a notable daily advance in its shares.

A Memorable Day for ELEK

ELEKTROS is pleased to recognize that ELEK shares increased 51.52% for the trading day referenced in this announcement, based on the Company's review of Bloomberg stock quotes and Yahoo Finance. Management views this as an exciting and special moment for ELEKTROS and its shareholders, and hopes the positive momentum continues.

An Ambitious Outlook, Grounded in Due Diligence

ELEKTROS is taking an initial look at the potential strategic importance of lithium-bearing properties in northern New York State, near the Canadian border. The review is preliminary and does not represent an acquisition or a confirmed project. The Company has not announced New York mineral rights, a mineral resource or reserve, or commercial extraction activity.

Keeping an Eye on Domestic Lithium

Critical-mineral supply and supply-chain resilience remain important topics in the United States. A domestic lithium source could, in a future successful scenario, complement international sourcing and potentially influence freight or trade exposure. Whether any particular northern New York prospect can support a viable project is not yet known.

A Wider Platform of Initiatives

ELEKTROS is also continuing to review lithium logistics in Sierra Leone and potential introductions to U.S. refineries. Its separate EV-infrastructure work includes exploring branded fast-charging locations and commercialization pathways for the Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles under U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. These are areas of active consideration, not announced signed deals.

Ambition Paired With Due Diligence

Any path forward will require evidence, sound economics and achievable steps. ELEKTROS expects to assess geological information, property access, permitting, processing alternatives, financing and commercial milestones before advancing any opportunity. No government grants, defense contracts, charging partnerships, refinery commitments or patent transactions have been announced.

Chief Executive Officer Perspective

"ELEKTROS is looking at opportunities that could matter across critical minerals and electric mobility, and we intend to evaluate them responsibly," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. "Our ambition is matched by a commitment to diligence and execution."

"We celebrate this 51.52% daily advance with gratitude and excitement, and we hope the positive momentum continues. But our work is bigger than any one day in the market. We are determined to keep exploring, innovating and working tirelessly to build a successful future for ELEKTROS and its shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

Independent Industry Context

Reuters reported in August 2026 on U.S. efforts to strengthen defense-related critical-mineral supply chains. Bloomberg reported in April 2026 on U.S. Geological Survey findings concerning lithium potential in portions of the Appalachian region. This background reporting does not validate any ELEKTROS New York prospect or imply endorsement of the Company.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC ticker symbol:ELEK) pursuing opportunities in hard-rock lithium, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and U.S.-patented charging technology. Its potential northern New York lithium strategy remains exploratory.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notice

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning possible northern New York lithium prospects, exploration or acquisition, mineralization, development, production, potential shipping or tariff benefits, government programs, defense-related demand, Sierra Leone lithium logistics, refinery introductions, EV charging sites and commercialization of patented technology. These statements reflect plans, intentions and possibilities, not achieved results. ELEKTROS has not established a New York mineral resource or reserve, acquired New York mineral rights, verified commercial lithium grades, obtained mining permits, demonstrated economic viability, secured government funding or defense contracts, or announced a definitive refinery, charging, patent licensing or patent sale agreement in this release. Results depend on geology, property access, environmental and community review, permitting, financing, infrastructure, refining capacity, commodity markets, trade rules and decisions by third parties. Actual outcomes may differ materially and projects may not proceed. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Stock-market performance, continued momentum, shareholder returns and future business success are uncertain. No statement here is an assurance of future price appreciation, a doubling of an investment, or a recommendation to buy or sell ELEK securities. Penny stocks can be highly volatile and investors may lose their entire investment.

Industry Reporting References

Reuters, August 7, 2026: U.S. defense-related critical-mineral investments. Bloomberg, April 28, 2026: USGS research concerning Appalachian lithium potential. Neither outlet has reported on or endorsed the ELEKTROS New York initiative.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly traded | OTC ticker symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-pursues-a-bigger-critical-minerals-vision%e2%80%94with-american-lithium-on-the-1240320