Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Charts an Ambitious Course Toward America's Critical-Minerals Future

Exploring northern New York lithium prospects alongside EV charging and international mineral initiatives

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC:ELEK) (the "Company") today highlighted its preliminary interest in potential lithium-bearing properties in northern New York State, on the U.S. side of the Canadian border.

An Expanding Strategic Horizon

ELEKTROS sees potential value in investigating lithium-bearing sites in northern New York State. If suitable resources and economic conditions were eventually demonstrated, a domestic source might broaden the Company's opportunity set alongside Sierra Leone and EV infrastructure. At present, the New York concept is preliminary.

The Promise-and Discipline-of Local Production

A U.S.-based supply chain could potentially lower transoceanic shipping requirements and lessen exposure to tariffs affecting certain imports. Those possibilities are contingent on geology, development expense, refining access and regulation. No savings, production schedule or mineral resource has been established.

Participation in a Strategic American Industry

Domestic critical-mineral development has drawn attention from government agencies and private capital because batteries, defense systems and industrial technologies depend on reliable raw materials. Federal grants and defense procurement are possibilities for qualifying businesses, not entitlements; ELEKTROS has not announced any related award or contract.

Shareholder Value Through Verifiable Milestones

Management's stated ambition is to build lasting shareholder value through rigorous screening, qualified technical advisers, careful capital allocation and transparent updates. Exploration interest alone does not establish an economically recoverable deposit or commercial outcome.

Broader ELEKTROS Initiatives

The Company continues evaluating Sierra Leone lithium logistics and possible U.S. refinery introductions, following preliminary discussions with a U.S. EV-charging infrastructure developer. It is also exploring ELEKTROS-branded fast-charging locations and commercialization opportunities involving its Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. No charging partnership, refinery acceptance, patent sale or licensing agreement is announced here.

Independent Industry Context

Reuters reported in August 2026 on U.S. efforts to strengthen defense-related critical-mineral supply chains. Bloomberg reported in April 2026 on U.S. Geological Survey findings concerning lithium potential in portions of the Appalachian region. Those reports provide broad industry context only: they do not validate a lithium deposit at any ELEKTROS prospect in New York or imply an endorsement of the Company.

Chief Executive Officer Perspective

"Our goal is to pursue every credible avenue to build ELEKTROS into a substantial enterprise for our shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. "The prospect of American-sourced lithium is exciting because it could strengthen our flexibility and complement our international efforts. We will pursue opportunities relentlessly, but responsibly-guided by independent evidence, sound economics and measurable execution."

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC ticker symbol: ELEK) pursuing opportunities in hard-rock lithium, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and U.S.-patented charging technology. Its potential northern New York lithium strategy is at an exploratory stage.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notice

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning possible New York lithium sites, exploration, acquisitions, mineralization, development, production, freight or tariff savings, government programs, defense-related demand, Sierra Leone operations, processing arrangements, EV charging projects and patent commercialization. These statements describe intentions and possibilities, not achieved milestones. ELEKTROS has not established a New York mineral resource or reserve, acquired mineral rights there, confirmed commercial lithium grades, obtained mining permits, secured government funding or military contracts, or demonstrated economic viability. Outcomes depend on geology, property access, environmental reviews, permitting, community considerations, financing, infrastructure, processing capacity, market prices, trade law and third-party decisions. Actual results may differ materially; projects may never proceed. ELEKTROS undertakes no duty to update these statements except as required by law.

Industry Reporting References

Reuters, August 7, 2026: reporting on U.S. defense-related critical-mineral investments. Bloomberg, April 28, 2026: reporting on USGS research into Appalachian lithium potential. Readers should consult the original reporting; neither outlet has reported on or endorsed the ELEKTROS New York initiative.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly traded | OTC ticker symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-charts-an-ambitious-course-toward-americas-critical-minerals-future-1240136