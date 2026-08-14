Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Advances Its Critical-Minerals and EV Infrastructure Vision Amid Accelerating AI and Electrification Investment

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)





WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today reaffirmed its strategic direction as investment in artificial intelligence, data centers, electrification and advanced infrastructure continues to create a rapidly changing technology and energy landscape.

Management believes the convergence of these sectors is increasing the importance of reliable power, energy storage and resilient infrastructure. ELEKTROS is seeking to participate in this broader transformation through its hard-rock lithium and critical-minerals initiatives in Sierra Leone and its proprietary EV charging intellectual property in the United States.

As AI computing and data-center capacity expand, electricity demand and the need for dependable backup and storage solutions are receiving heightened attention. Lithium-ion battery systems remain widely utilized across electric vehicles and stationary energy storage, connecting lithium demand to several areas of the larger electrification economy.

ELEKTROS recognizes that the energy-storage sector remains highly competitive and that new battery chemistries and technologies may continue to emerge. The Company's strategy is therefore focused on pursuing opportunities within this evolving environment while advancing its identified lithium and EV charging initiatives.

The Company continues to focus on its Sierra Leone hard-rock lithium initiatives and United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. ELEKTROS believes these initiatives establish a straightforward strategic framework centered on critical-mineral supply and next-generation electric-vehicle infrastructure.

PUBLIC COMMENTARY ON BATTERIES AND LITHIUM

The Economist: The Economist has reported that "demand for batteries has never been greater" and noted that 30% of cars sold in 2026 were expected to be EVs relying on batteries for power. This public reporting reflects the growing importance of batteries within transportation and energy infrastructure.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk has publicly said: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology." His comment reflects the historical significance of lithium-ion chemistry in electric vehicles.

MANAGEMENT PERSPECTIVE

"I believe this valuation warrants serious attention from investors who appreciate both the potential and the risks inherent in early-stage and microcap companies. From my perspective, today's entry level can carry opportunity characteristics similar to an option with no expiration date: shareholders can continue participating as management works to advance and execute its vision. This analogy represents only my personal opinion and must not be viewed as any assurance of value or future performance. Every investor should perform independent research and thorough due diligence." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

PATENT REFERENCE

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE NOTES

The Economist, May 21, 2026: reporting on battery demand and expected EV sales. Elon Musk: public 2008 interview statement regarding lithium-ion cell chemistry and electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-advances-its-critical-minerals-and-ev-infrastructure-vision-amid-accelerating-a-1207424