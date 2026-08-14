Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Highlights Lithium, Critical Minerals and EV Charging as Technology Infrastructure Enters a Transformative Cycle

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced today that it continues to advance its long-term vision around hard-rock lithium, critical minerals and electric-vehicle charging technology during a period of rapid investment in AI, electrification and infrastructure.

Management views the extraordinary expansion of artificial intelligence, data centers and next-generation power infrastructure as part of a larger technological cycle in which dependable electricity, energy storage and grid resilience are becoming increasingly important. Within that environment, ELEKTROS is pursuing its Sierra Leone hard-rock lithium initiatives while maintaining its focus on proprietary EV charging intellectual property in the United States.

The growth of data-center infrastructure is drawing greater attention to power availability, backup systems and energy storage. Because lithium-ion batteries are widely used in electric vehicles as well as stationary storage, ELEKTROS believes lithium and battery infrastructure remain relevant components of the broader electrification landscape.

At the same time, the Company recognizes that energy-storage technology is evolving and that alternative battery chemistries and competing technologies may develop rapidly. ELEKTROS therefore views its strategy within a dynamic market rather than as a guarantee of any particular technology or outcome.

The Company continues to concentrate on its Sierra Leone hard-rock lithium initiatives and United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. Together, these initiatives represent ELEKTROS' effort to develop a business connected to critical-mineral supply and next-generation electric-vehicle infrastructure.

PUBLIC COMMENTARY ON BATTERIES AND LITHIUM

The Economist: The Economist has reported that "demand for batteries has never been greater" and noted that 30% of cars sold in 2026 were expected to be EVs relying on batteries for power. The report reflects the significant scale of battery demand and the continuing evolution of battery technology.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk has publicly said: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology." The statement underscores the longstanding role of lithium-ion chemistry in electric transportation.

MANAGEMENT PERSPECTIVE

"I believe this valuation warrants serious attention from investors who appreciate both the potential and the risks inherent in early-stage and microcap companies. From my perspective, today's entry level can carry opportunity characteristics similar to an option with no expiration date: shareholders can continue participating as management works to advance and execute its vision. This analogy represents only my personal opinion and must not be viewed as any assurance of value or future performance. Every investor should perform independent research and thorough due diligence." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

PATENT REFERENCE

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE NOTES

The Economist, May 21, 2026: reporting on battery demand and expected EV sales. Elon Musk: public 2008 interview statement regarding lithium-ion cell chemistry and electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-highlights-lithium-critical-minerals-and-ev-charging-as-technology-infrastructu-1207422