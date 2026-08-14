Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Positions Lithium and EV Charging Strategy for a New Era of Electrification and Infrastructure Growth

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today reaffirmed its long-range strategy focused on hard-rock lithium and EV charging as artificial intelligence, electrification and advanced infrastructure continue to reshape the global economy.

Management believes the substantial investment flowing into AI, data centers, electrification and sophisticated infrastructure underscores a broader period of technological and economic transformation. Against this backdrop, ELEKTROS is pursuing exposure to hard-rock lithium and critical minerals in Sierra Leone while continuing to safeguard and advance its proprietary EV charging intellectual property in the United States.

The accelerating expansion of AI computing and data-center capacity is also placing increased attention on electricity supply, grid reliability, backup power and energy storage. ELEKTROS believes these developments provide relevant context for its focus on lithium and battery-related infrastructure.

Lithium-ion batteries remain an important technology across electric vehicles and stationary energy-storage applications. Storage systems can support utilities, businesses and data-center campuses as part of broader power continuity and resilience strategies, while competing battery chemistries and technologies continue to evolve.

The Company remains focused on its Sierra Leone hard-rock lithium initiatives and United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. ELEKTROS believes these two areas provide a clear view of the business it is seeking to build: participation in critical-mineral supply and next-generation electric-vehicle infrastructure.

PUBLIC COMMENTARY ON BATTERIES AND LITHIUM

The Economist: The Economist has reported that "demand for batteries has never been greater" and noted that 30% of cars sold in 2026 were expected to be EVs relying on batteries for power. This public reporting illustrates the scale of battery demand while recognizing that battery technologies continue to develop.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk has publicly said: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology." His statement highlights the historical importance of lithium-ion technology to electric vehicles.

MANAGEMENT PERSPECTIVE

"I believe this valuation warrants serious attention from investors who appreciate both the potential and the risks inherent in early-stage and microcap companies. From my perspective, today's entry level can carry opportunity characteristics similar to an option with no expiration date: shareholders can continue participating as management works to advance and execute its vision. This analogy represents only my personal opinion and must not be viewed as any assurance of value or future performance. Every investor should perform independent research and thorough due diligence." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

PATENT REFERENCE

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE NOTES

The Economist, May 21, 2026: reporting on battery demand and expected EV sales. Elon Musk: public 2008 interview statement regarding lithium-ion cell chemistry and electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-positions-lithium-and-ev-charging-strategy-for-a-new-era-of-electrification-and-1207420