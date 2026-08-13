Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Advances Its Lithium and EV Charging Vision as AI, Electrification and Infrastructure Enter a Dynamic New Growth Cycle

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today reaffirmed its long-range hard-rock lithium and EV charging strategy amid strong U.S. markets and an increasingly fast-moving technology economy. Management believes the exceptional level of capital flowing toward artificial intelligence, data centers, electrification and sophisticated infrastructure signals an important period for the American economy and, in turn, the wider global marketplace.

The leadership of major technology companies across the markets has shown how quickly innovation can transform established industries and open new avenues for growth. Simultaneously, the rapid buildout of AI computing and data-center capacity is bringing greater focus to electricity availability, backup power, grid reliability and energy storage. ELEKTROS believes this environment provides meaningful perspective for its own strategy: pursuing exposure to hard-rock lithium and critical minerals in Sierra Leone while safeguarding and advancing proprietary EV charging intellectual property in the United States.

As NVIDIA continues to lead the way in AI computing and data-center infrastructure, ELEKTROS believes the accelerating expansion of data centers may further increase the importance of dependable energy-storage and backup-power systems, many of which utilize lithium-ion battery technology. Management believes this powerful convergence of artificial intelligence, data-center growth, electrification and battery infrastructure reinforces ELEKTROS' view that the Company is positioned in a highly relevant sector at an important moment in the technology and energy cycle.

Lithium-ion batteries remain widely used throughout the electric-vehicle industry, and lithium-ion technology also plays an important role in stationary battery-storage systems. These storage solutions may assist utilities, businesses and data-center campuses as components of broader power, continuity and resilience networks. ELEKTROS consequently views lithium and battery infrastructure as closely connected to the larger global electrification movement, while recognizing that competing battery chemistries and storage technologies continue to develop at a rapid pace.

The Company continues to concentrate on its Sierra Leone hard-rock lithium initiatives and United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. ELEKTROS believes these two areas together present investors with a straightforward picture of the enterprise it is striving to develop: a company seeking participation in critical-mineral supply and next-generation electric-vehicle infrastructure.

Public Commentary on Batteries and Lithium

The Economist: The Economist has reported that "demand for batteries has never been greater" and noted that 30% of cars sold in 2026 were expected to be EVs relying on batteries for power. This public reporting illustrates the substantial scale of battery demand while also recognizing that battery technologies continue to change and advance.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk has publicly said: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology." His statement highlights the historic role lithium-ion technology has played in enabling competitive electric vehicles.

Management Perspective

"I believe this valuation warrants serious attention from investors who appreciate both the potential and the risks inherent in early-stage and microcap companies. From my perspective, today's entry level can carry opportunity characteristics similar to an option with no expiration date: shareholders can continue participating as management works to advance and execute its vision. This analogy represents only my personal opinion and must not be viewed as any assurance of value or future performance. Every investor should perform independent research and thorough due diligence." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

Source Notes

The Economist, May 21, 2026: reporting on battery demand and expected EV sales. Elon Musk: public 2008 interview statement regarding lithium-ion cell chemistry and electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-advances-its-lithium-and-ev-charging-vision-as-ai-electrification-and-infrastru-1207005