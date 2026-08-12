Elektros, Inc.: BREAKING NEWS: ELEKTROS Sees a New American Growth Era Linking Critical Minerals, Battery Storage, Data Centers and the Future of Electric Transportation

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / As Wall Street continues to reflect powerful enthusiasm for technology and innovation, ELEKTROS Inc. (Ticker:ELEK) believes the United States is helping lead another consequential economic transformation. Artificial intelligence, data centers, electric vehicles, advanced computing and energy infrastructure are converging in ways that are reshaping capital investment and creating new demands across the electricity and battery ecosystem.

Management sees parallels in enthusiasm to earlier technology booms, while emphasizing that today's opportunity is built around a different set of industries and risks. The growth of AI infrastructure is bringing enormous attention to power generation, transmission, backup systems and energy storage, while the global EV industry continues to depend heavily on advanced batteries. ELEKTROS believes its hard-rock lithium strategy and proprietary EV charging technology place the Company's story within this broader transformation.

In Sierra Leone, ELEKTROS continues pursuing hard-rock lithium opportunities as part of its critical-minerals vision. In the United States, the Company continues advancing and protecting Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 for electric-vehicle charging technology. Management believes these initiatives address two distinct but related areas of electrification: materials used in battery supply chains and technology intended to improve the EV charging experience.

Lithium-ion batteries remain prominent in electric vehicles and are also deployed in stationary energy-storage applications. As data centers and other large electricity users expand, battery storage can play a role in backup power, resilience and grid support. ELEKTROS believes this creates a compelling long-term backdrop for critical minerals, while recognizing that technology, commodity markets and battery chemistries can change substantially over time.

Public Commentary on Batteries and Lithium

The Economist: The Economist has reported that "demand for batteries has never been greater" and noted that 30% of cars sold in 2026 were expected to be EVs relying on batteries for power. This public reporting underscores the scale of battery demand while also noting that battery technology continues to evolve.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk has publicly said: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology." His statement emphasizes the historical importance of lithium-ion technology to competitive electric vehicles.

Management Perspective

"From my perspective, the current market valuation offers an attractive point from which investors can independently evaluate ELEKTROS. I sometimes compare an equity position at this level to options that never expire: investors who choose to own shares can maintain that position while the Company works toward its objectives. It is an analogy and my opinion only - not a prediction, guarantee or assurance of investment returns. Investors should review the facts, understand the risks and perform their own independent due diligence." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

Source Notes

The Economist, May 21, 2026: reporting on battery demand and expected EV sales. Elon Musk: public 2008 interview statement regarding lithium-ion cell chemistry and electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/breaking-news-elektros-sees-a-new-american-growth-era-linking-critical-minerals-battery-1206615