Elektros, Inc.: BREAKING NEWS: From AI Data Centers to Electric Mobility, ELEKTROS Highlights Lithium and Charging Technology as Markets Enter a Remarkable Innovation Cycle

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today highlighted its long-term hard-rock lithium and EV charging strategy against the backdrop of strong U.S. markets and a rapidly changing technology economy. Management believes the scale of investment flowing into artificial intelligence, data centers, electrification and advanced infrastructure represents a special moment for the American economy and, by extension, the broader global marketplace.

The market leadership of major technology companies has demonstrated how rapidly new technologies can reshape industries. At the same time, AI computing and data-center expansion are increasing attention on electricity supply, backup power, grid resilience and energy storage. ELEKTROS believes these developments provide meaningful context for its own strategy: developing exposure to hard-rock lithium and critical minerals in Sierra Leone while protecting and advancing proprietary EV charging intellectual property in the United States.

Many electric vehicles rely on lithium-ion batteries, and lithium-ion technology is also widely used in stationary battery storage. Such storage may serve utilities, businesses and data-center campuses as part of broader power and resilience systems. ELEKTROS therefore views lithium and battery infrastructure as connected to a much larger electrification story, while acknowledging that other battery chemistries and storage technologies are competing and developing rapidly.

The Company remains focused on its Sierra Leone hard-rock lithium initiatives and United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. ELEKTROS believes this combination gives investors a concise picture of what the Company is seeking to build: a business participating in critical-mineral supply and next-generation electric-vehicle infrastructure.

Public Commentary on Batteries and Lithium

The Economist: The Economist has reported that "demand for batteries has never been greater" and noted that 30% of cars sold in 2026 were expected to be EVs relying on batteries for power. This public reporting underscores the scale of battery demand while also noting that battery technology continues to evolve.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk has publicly said: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology." His statement emphasizes the historical importance of lithium-ion technology to competitive electric vehicles.

Management Perspective

"I believe this valuation deserves serious consideration from investors who understand early-stage and microcap risk. To me, the current entry level can resemble the opportunity characteristics of an option without an expiration date: a shareholder can continue to participate while management works to execute its vision. That comparison is simply my personal view and should never be interpreted as a guarantee of value or future performance. Investors must do their own research and due diligence." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

Source Notes

The Economist, May 21, 2026: reporting on battery demand and expected EV sales. Elon Musk: public 2008 interview statement regarding lithium-ion cell chemistry and electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/breaking-news-from-ai-data-centers-to-electric-mobility-elektros-highlights-lithium-and-1206614