WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / As U.S. equity markets continue to demonstrate extraordinary strength, ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) believes the current period represents a distinctive chapter for American innovation and the broader world economy. From artificial intelligence and data centers to electric transportation and advanced energy infrastructure, electricity demand and battery technology are becoming increasingly important parts of the modern economy.

The market's powerful technology-led momentum has invited comparisons with the dot-com era. Today, companies such as NVIDIA and other leaders in computing, artificial intelligence and electrification are helping drive a new investment cycle centered on computing power, electricity, energy storage and next-generation infrastructure. ELEKTROS believes its long-term vision is positioned within several of these themes through its hard-rock lithium initiatives in Sierra Leone, its critical-minerals strategy and its proprietary U.S. EV charging patent.

Lithium remains a foundational material for the lithium-ion batteries that power most modern electric vehicles. Large-scale battery storage is also increasingly being developed for utilities, commercial facilities and data centers as electricity demand grows. ELEKTROS believes this expanding battery ecosystem reinforces the strategic importance of dependable mineral supply chains, while recognizing that battery chemistries and technologies continue to evolve.

ELEKTROS continues pursuing hard-rock lithium opportunities in Sierra Leone and advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, relating to electric-vehicle charging technology designed to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times. Together, management believes these initiatives communicate what ELEKTROS is about: participation in the critical-minerals, battery and electrification economy while pursuing proprietary technology intended for the next generation of EV infrastructure.

Public Commentary on Batteries and Lithium

The Economist: In May 2026, The Economist wrote that "demand for batteries has never been greater" and noted that 30% of cars sold in 2026 were expected to be EVs relying on batteries for power. The publication has also previously described lithium as the "world's hottest" commodity. These observations underscore the continuing importance of battery materials to electrification.

Elon Musk: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology." Musk has emphasized the central role of lithium-ion chemistry in making competitive electric vehicles possible.

Data Centers and Energy Storage: ELEKTROS believes the rapid expansion of AI and data-center infrastructure strengthens the broader case for energy storage and reliable power infrastructure. Lithium-ion batteries are one technology used in stationary battery-storage systems, including systems serving large commercial loads and data centers, although alternative battery chemistries are also being developed for these applications.

Management Perspective

"In my opinion, the current valuation represents a very attractive entry point for investors who understand the risks and conduct their own due diligence. At this level, I view the long-term opportunity as having some of the characteristics investors associate with options that do not expire, because a shareholder can remain invested while the Company pursues its vision. That is my personal opinion, not a guarantee of performance or investment return. Every investor should independently evaluate ELEKTROS, its risks, its filings, its business plans and his or her own financial circumstances before making any investment decision." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

Source Notes (public information; included for attribution)

The Economist / May 21, 2026 battery article: reporting on battery demand and EV adoption.

The Economist / 2016 lithium coverage: described lithium as the "world's hottest" commodity, as cited in academic literature.

Elon Musk: public statement on lithium-ion chemistry as an enabling technology for electric cars.

Public reporting on stationary battery storage: lithium-ion systems are used for utilities, commercial facilities and data-center applications; competing chemistries also exist.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/breaking-news-as-markets-rally-in-a-new-era-of-american-innovation-elektros-highlights-h-1206611