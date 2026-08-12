Elektros, Inc.: BREAKING NEWS: As American Markets Power Ahead, ELEKTROS Positions Hard-Rock Lithium and EV Innovation Within the New Energy Economy

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / As U.S. equity markets continue their powerful advance, ELEKTROS Inc. (Ticker:ELEK) believes investors are witnessing an important period for American innovation and the global economy. The extraordinary growth surrounding artificial intelligence, advanced computing, data centers, electric transportation and next-generation energy infrastructure has created an environment that, in management's view, carries some of the excitement and transformative potential associated with the technology boom of an earlier era.

From leading technology companies to the enormous buildout of data-center capacity, the modern economy is demanding more computing power, more electricity and increasingly sophisticated energy infrastructure. ELEKTROS believes its business vision intersects with these long-term themes through its hard-rock lithium initiatives in Sierra Leone, its broader critical-minerals strategy and its proprietary U.S. electric-vehicle charging patent.

Lithium remains an important raw material for many lithium-ion battery chemistries used in electric vehicles and stationary energy-storage systems. Those storage systems can support grids, commercial facilities and data centers as power demand expands. ELEKTROS believes the continued growth of electrification reinforces the strategic importance of reliable mineral supply chains, while recognizing that battery technologies and chemistries continue to evolve.

ELEKTROS continues pursuing hard-rock lithium opportunities in Sierra Leone while advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, relating to electric-vehicle charging technology designed to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times. Management believes these two pillars - critical minerals and proprietary charging technology - communicate the Company's long-term focus on the evolving battery and electrification economy.

Public Commentary on Batteries and Lithium

The Economist: The Economist has reported that "demand for batteries has never been greater" and noted that 30% of cars sold in 2026 were expected to be EVs relying on batteries for power. This public reporting underscores the scale of battery demand while also noting that battery technology continues to evolve.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk has publicly said: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology." His statement emphasizes the historical importance of lithium-ion technology to competitive electric vehicles.

Management Perspective

"At today's valuation, I personally believe ELEKTROS presents an unusually attractive entry point for investors willing to study the Company carefully. In my opinion, owning equity at this level can have some of the appeal of options that do not expire, because shareholders may remain invested as long as they choose while we pursue our long-term objectives. That is my opinion, not a promise or guarantee. Every investor should conduct independent due diligence, consider the substantial risks of microcap securities and make a decision appropriate to his or her own financial circumstances." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

Source Notes

The Economist, May 21, 2026: reporting on battery demand and expected EV sales. Elon Musk: public 2008 interview statement regarding lithium-ion cell chemistry and electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/breaking-news-as-american-markets-power-ahead-elektros-positions-hard-rock-lithium-and-e-1206613