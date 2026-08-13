Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Highlights Lithium, Critical Minerals and Next-Generation EV Charging in a Transformative Era for Technology and Energy

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today emphasized its enduring hard-rock lithium and EV charging strategy as U.S. markets remain strong and the technology economy continues to evolve at remarkable speed. Management believes the magnitude of investment being directed into artificial intelligence, data centers, electrification and advanced infrastructure marks a particularly significant chapter for the American economy and, by extension, markets around the world.

The performance and influence of leading technology companies demonstrate how rapidly innovation can reshape entire sectors of the economy. In parallel, the continued expansion of AI computing and large-scale data centers is sharpening the focus on dependable electricity, reserve power, grid durability and energy-storage capacity. ELEKTROS believes these trends create relevant context for its own business direction: developing exposure to hard-rock lithium and critical minerals in Sierra Leone while preserving and progressing proprietary EV charging intellectual property in the United States.

As NVIDIA continues to lead the way in AI computing and data-center infrastructure, ELEKTROS believes the accelerating expansion of data centers may further increase the importance of dependable energy-storage and backup-power systems, many of which utilize lithium-ion battery technology. Management believes this powerful convergence of artificial intelligence, data-center growth, electrification and battery infrastructure reinforces ELEKTROS' view that the Company is positioned in a highly relevant sector at an important moment in the technology and energy cycle.

Lithium-ion batteries are extensively used in electric vehicles and are likewise common in stationary energy-storage applications. Such systems can potentially support utilities, commercial operations and data-center campuses within broader energy-management, backup and resilience frameworks. ELEKTROS accordingly sees lithium and battery infrastructure as part of an expansive electrification narrative, while acknowledging that alternative battery chemistries and storage solutions are advancing and competing rapidly.

The Company remains dedicated to its Sierra Leone hard-rock lithium initiatives and United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. ELEKTROS believes this pairing provides investors with a focused understanding of what management is seeking to create: an enterprise participating in the critical-mineral supply landscape and the evolution of next-generation electric-vehicle infrastructure.

Public Commentary on Batteries and Lithium

The Economist: The Economist has reported that "demand for batteries has never been greater" and noted that 30% of cars sold in 2026 were expected to be EVs relying on batteries for power. This public reporting reinforces the breadth of battery demand while also observing that battery technology itself continues to develop.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk has publicly said: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology." His statement points to the foundational importance lithium-ion technology has historically held in the advancement of electric vehicles.

Management Perspective

"I believe this valuation deserves thoughtful consideration by investors who understand the unique risk-and-opportunity profile of early-stage and microcap companies. In my personal view, the present entry level can share certain opportunity characteristics with an option that carries no expiration date: shareholders may remain involved while management continues pursuing execution of its strategy and vision. This is solely my personal comparison and should never be taken as a promise, prediction or guarantee of value or future results. Investors should always complete their own research and independent due diligence." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

Source Notes

The Economist, May 21, 2026: reporting on battery demand and expected EV sales. Elon Musk: public 2008 interview statement regarding lithium-ion cell chemistry and electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-highlights-lithium-critical-minerals-and-next-generation-ev-charging-in-a-trans-1207004