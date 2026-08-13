Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Positions Lithium and Advanced EV Charging at the Heart of a Powerful New Innovation Era

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today underscored its long-term hard-rock lithium and EV charging strategy against the backdrop of resilient U.S. markets and a rapidly evolving technology-driven economy. Management believes the extraordinary scale of investment flowing into artificial intelligence, data centers, electrification and advanced infrastructure represents a distinctive and potentially transformative moment for the American economy and, by extension, the broader global marketplace.

The market leadership demonstrated by major technology companies illustrates how swiftly breakthrough technologies can redefine industries and create entirely new economic opportunities. At the same time, the accelerating expansion of AI computing and data-center infrastructure is intensifying attention on electricity supply, backup power, grid resilience and energy storage. ELEKTROS believes these developments provide compelling context for its own strategy: building exposure to hard-rock lithium and critical minerals in Sierra Leone while protecting and advancing proprietary EV charging intellectual property in the United States.

Many electric vehicles depend on lithium-ion batteries, while lithium-ion technology is also broadly utilized in stationary battery-storage applications. Such storage may support utilities, commercial enterprises and data-center campuses as part of wider power-management and resilience systems. ELEKTROS therefore views lithium and battery infrastructure as integral components of a much larger electrification story, while recognizing that alternative battery chemistries and storage technologies continue to compete, advance and evolve rapidly.

The Company remains firmly focused on its Sierra Leone hard-rock lithium initiatives and United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. ELEKTROS believes this combination offers investors a clear and concise view of what the Company is working to build: a business positioned to participate in critical-mineral supply and the next generation of electric-vehicle infrastructure.

Public Commentary on Batteries and Lithium

The Economist: The Economist has reported that "demand for batteries has never been greater" and noted that 30% of cars sold in 2026 were expected to be EVs relying on batteries for power. This public reporting highlights the significant scale of battery demand while also recognizing that battery technology continues to advance and evolve.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk has publicly said: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology." His statement underscores the historical importance of lithium-ion technology in the development of competitive electric vehicles.

Management Perspective

"I believe this valuation merits serious consideration from investors who understand the risks and opportunities associated with early-stage and microcap companies. In my view, the current entry level can resemble the opportunity characteristics of an option without an expiration date: a shareholder can remain positioned to participate while management continues working to execute its long-term vision. That comparison reflects only my personal perspective and should never be interpreted as a guarantee of value, appreciation or future performance. Investors must conduct their own independent research and due diligence." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

Source Notes

The Economist, May 21, 2026: reporting on battery demand and expected EV sales. Elon Musk: public 2008 interview statement regarding lithium-ion cell chemistry and electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-positions-lithium-and-advanced-ev-charging-at-the-heart-of-a-powerful-new-innov-1207002